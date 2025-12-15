Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Frank Blocker - GOOD JEW - Norris Center Auditorium 24%

A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY

21%

Rachael Lord -- Players Circle Theater

OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT

9%

Lexi Rae Smith -- Players Circle Theater

AN EVENING OF JAZZ

7%

Katelyn and Jules -- Theatre Conspiracy

MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS: A VOICE FOR THE EVERGLADES

6%

Melissa Hennig -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

6%

Adolpho Blaire -- TheatreZone

THE PIANO MEN

6%

Dave Rode -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

SONGS IN THE KEY OF MARVILLOUS

5%

Marvilla Marzan -- Theatre Conspiracy

TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE

5%

Keith Alessi -- Theatre Conspiracy

OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT

5%

AJ Mendini -- Players Circle Theater

A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY

4%

Kimberly Suskind -- Players Circle Theater

STANDING O

2%

Parrish Danesh -- The Belle Theatre

STANDING O

1%

Paola Cifuentes -- The Belle Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

28%

Ford Haeuser -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

15%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara -- The Naples Players

MASQUERADE

10%

Katie Cook -- Fort Myers Theatre

HAIR

8%

Sarah Drummer -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Erica Fiore -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

ANNIE

5%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

WAITRESS

5%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Amy McCleary -- Gulf Coast Symphony

CARRIE

4%

Eric Ortiz -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

GYPSY

3%

Robin Dawn -- Ft Myers Theatre

CHICAGO

3%

Gregory Butler -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

3%

Ford Haeuser -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

Robin Dawn -- Fort Myers Theatre

THE RINK

2%

Karen Molnar Danni -- TheatreZone

SWEENEY TODD

17%

Mollie Berman -- The Naples Players

HAIR

12%

Danielle Black -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

Brittanee Clark -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

8%

Danielle Black -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

7%

Diana Waldier -- Theatre Conspiracy

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

6%

Heather Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

WAITRESS

5%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

5%

Gwen Bettini -- The Naples Players

CRAZY FOR YOU

5%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Kathleen Kołacz -- TheatreZone

LUCKY STIFF

3%

Stefanie Genda -- Florida Rep

ONCE

2%

Kathleen Kolacz -- TheatreZone

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Mary Folino -- Gulfshore Playhouse

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

1%

Kim Griffin -- Florida Rep

WEST SIDE STORY

26%

- Gulf Coast Symphony

CHICAGO

18%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

18%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

HAIR

16%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

14%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

7%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

30%

Victor Legarreta -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

17%

Dawn Fornara -- The Naples Players

WAITRESS

9%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

Annette Trossbach -- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

5%

Robin Dawn -- Fort Myers Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Amy McCleary -- Gulf Coast Symphony

GYPSY

5%

Robin Dawn -- Ft. Myers

CRAZY FOR YOU

5%

Ford Haeuser -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Mark Danni -- TheatreZone

CHRISTMAS WITH THR CRAWFORDS

2%

Todd Lyman -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

Ted Wioncek III -- Players Circle Theater

JERRY'S GIRLS

2%

Amy McCleary -- SW Florida Theater Company

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

2%

Jason Parrish -- Florida Rep

ONCE

1%

Mark Danni -- TheatreZone

THE RINK

1%

Mark Danni -- TheatreZone

ALMOST, MAINE

24%

Roseann Ruggiero -- The Naples Players

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

15%

Bill Taylor -- Theatre Conspiracy

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

11%

Marcus Dean Fuller -- The Naples Players

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS

11%

Cheryl Duggan -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

THE 39 STEPS

6%

Rachael Endrizzi -- Theatre conspiracy

VENUS IN FUR

5%

Chris Clavelli -- Florida Rep

CAUGHT IN THE NET

5%

Paul Bernier -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

5%

Paula Keenan -- Arts Center Theatre

GOOD JEW

5%

Jamibeth Margolis -- Norris Center

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

4%

Heather Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

4%

Paul Bernier -- Off Broadway Palm

PLAZA SUITE

3%

Paula Keenan -- Marco Island Theater for the Arts

GREYHOUSE

3%

Heather Johnson -- laboratory theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

21%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

11%

- The Naples Players

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

10%

- Arts Center Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

6%

- Theatre conspiracy

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

6%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HAIR

6%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

MASQUERADE

5%

- Fort Myers Theater

WAITRESS

5%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

3%

- The Naples Players

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

- Gulf Coast Symphony

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

- Fort Myers Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

3%

- Theatre Conspiracy

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

2%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- TheatreZone

THE RINK

2%

- TheatreZone

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

1%

- Florida Rep

CHICAGO

1%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

1%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

BEDROOM FARCE

1%

- Players' Circle

CAUGHT IN THE NET

1%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

22%

Ron Clark -- Arts Center Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

14%

Abby May -- The Naples Players

WAITRESS

9%

Russell Thompson -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

9%

Sterling Matthew Oliver -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

8%

Chris McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Jonathan Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

HAIR

6%

Jay Weddle -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

6%

Chris McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

5%

Abby May -- Florida Rep

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

4%

Chris Riley -- The Naples Players

GREY HOUSE

4%

Johnathan Johnson -- Laboratory Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

E. Tonry Lathroum -- TheatreZone

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

2%

Julie Duro -- Florida Rep

THE RINK

2%

Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann -- TheatreZone

SWEENEY TODD

33%

Charles Fornara -- The Naples Players

THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

18%

Loren Strickland -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

16%

Roz Metcalf -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

14%

W. Earl Sparrow, Jr. -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

ONCE

7%

Charles Fornara -- TheatreZone

ANYTHING GOES

5%

Trevor M. Pierce -- Gulfshore Playhouse

THE RINK

3%

Keith Thompson -- TheatreZone

THE FANTASTICKS

3%

Ricky Pope -- Players Circle Theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

23%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

10%

- The Naples Players

SWEENEY TODD

9%

- The Naples Players

HAIR

9%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

8%

- TheatreZone

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

WAITRESS

6%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CHICAGO

4%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

ANNIE

4%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

3%

- Gypsy Playhouse

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

- Fort Myers Theatre

GYPSY

2%

- Ft Myers

BOOK OF MORMON

2%

- Barbara B Mann

ONCE

2%

- TheatreZone

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

- The Belle Theatre

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

- Players Circle Theater

CRAZY FOR YOU

2%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

VANITIES

1%

- Players Circle Theater

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS

1%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE RINK

1%

- TheatreZone

JERRY'S GIRLS

1%

- SW Florida Theater Company

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

45%

- Theatre Conspiracy

HALF BAKED

39%

- Off Broadway Palm

FAMLET

17%

- Alex 'Hubba' Costello

THE FANTASTICKS

21%

Lexi Rae Smith -- Players Circle Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

17%

Aseem Upadhyay -- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Kendall Parrett -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

6%

Abby young -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HAIR

6%

Lucas Campero -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

5%

Cameron Rogers -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

4%

Sophia Gurule -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

Lilikoi Porter -- Fort Myers Theatre

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

3%

Hunter Hendrickson -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Paula Figueroa Caunedo -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Chris Oram -- TheatreZone

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Cameron Rogers -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

Samantha Pudlin -- Fort Myers Theatre

GYPSY

2%

Charlie Blum -- Ft. Myers

ONCE

2%

Lexi Rae Smith -- TheatreZone

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Mike Backes -- TheatreZone

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Parrish Danesh -- Gypsy Playhouse

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

1%

Parrish Danesh -- The Belle Theatre

HAIR

1%

Hadley Murphey -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HAIR

1%

Declan Ireland -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

CABARET

1%

Joey Bostic -- The Belle Theatre

THE RINK

1%

Sarah Beth Ganey -- TheatreZone

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

1%

Paola Cifuentes -- The Belle Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Paola Cifuentes -- Gypsy Playhouse

VANITIES: THE MUSICAL

0%

Natalie Brouwer -- Players Circle Theater

CAUGHT IN THE NET

21%

Jordon Ross Weinhold -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

11%

Aseem Upadhyay -- The Naples Players

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

11%

Aiden Johnson -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

PRODIGAL SON

7%

Landon Libbey -- The Studio Players

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

7%

Lucy Sundby -- Theatre conspiracy

LAST OF RED HOT LOVERS

4%

Mitch Frank -- Arts Center Theatre

CAUGHT IN THE NET

4%

Alex Dagg -- Off Broadway Palm

THE ODD COUPLE

4%

Jay Terzis -- Arts Center Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

4%

Tyler Reiss -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

DEATH OF A SALESMAN

3%

Rhonda Davis -- The Naples Players

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Lantz Hemmert -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

39 STEPS

2%

Lucy Sundby -- Theatre Conspiracy

THE 39 STEPS

2%

Alex Dagg -- Theatre conspiracy

VENUS IN FUR

2%

Kathleen Simmonds -- Florida Rep

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Jack Pustizzi -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HALF LIFE OF MARIE CURIE

2%

Katie Taylor -- The Naples Players

SWINGSET

2%

Kristyn Estes -- Arts Center Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

2%

David McElwee -- Florida Rep

THE MINUTES

1%

Ryan Adair -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Steven Coe -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

1%

Andre Degas -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Katherine Taylor -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Christian Rivero -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

PLAZA SUITE

1%

Jay Terzis -- Marco Island Theater for the Arts

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Anghela Chavez -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

VENUS IN FUR

20%

- Florida Rep

FOUR OLD BROADS

14%

- Arts Center Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

12%

- The Naples Players

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

9%

- Theatre Conspiracy

PRODIGAL SON

5%

- The Studio Players

CAUGHT IN THE NET

4%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

4%

- Arts Center Theatre

PLAZA SUITE

4%

- Marco Island Theater for the Arts

DEATH OF A SALESMAN

4%

- The Naples Players

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY

3%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

3%

- Arts Center Theatre

WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OUT

2%

- The Belle Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

2%

- Theatre conspiracy

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS

2%

- Arts Center Theatre

THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE

2%

- The Naples Players

GREY HOUSE

2%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

39 STEPS

2%

- Theatre Conspiracy

FLATLANDERS

2%

- Players Circle Theater

SWINGSET

1%

- Arts Center Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

31%

Mike Santos -- The Naples Players

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

11%

Kody c jones/Joseph Brauer -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE RINK

11%

Aaron Jackson -- TheatreZone

HAIR

10%

Joseph Brauer and Kody Jones -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

9%

Bill Taylor -- Theatre Conspiracy

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

9%

Jonathan and Heather Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

LUCKY STIFF

5%

Bert Scott -- Florida Rep

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Kelly Tighe -- Gulfshore Playhouse

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

4%

Jordan Moore -- Florida Rep

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

4%

Nick Lease -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

3%

Kimberly V. Powers -- Florida Rep

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

18%

Joseph brauer -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

18%

Jonathan Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

JERSEY BOYS

16%

Sean McGinley -- TheatreZone

WAITRESS

14%

Abbey Dillard -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

ANNIE

12%

Abbey Dillard -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

9%

Rachael Endrizzi -- Theatre Conspiracy

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

5%

Braden Downing -- Florida Rep

VENUS IN FUR

4%

Katie Lowe -- Florida Rep

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Lindsay Jones -- Gulfshore Playhouse

CRAZY FOR YOU

19%

Craig Smith -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

7%

JamieLynn Bucci -- The Naples Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Brittany Ringsdore -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Kelly Rossberg -- The Naples Players

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Lorelei Vega -- TheatreZone

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Hannah Cruz -- Gypsy Playhouse

HAIR

4%

Mia Zottolo -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Derek Kemp -- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

HAIR

4%

Eric Ortiz -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

ANNIE

4%

Rachel Lou Redding -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

ANNIE

4%

Heidi-Liz Johnson -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

GYPSY

4%

Charlie Blum -- Ft Myers Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Hazel Tracey -- Gypsy Playhouse

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

3%

Lauren Redeker Miller -- Theatre Conspiracy

WAITRESS

3%

Ross Coughlin -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

3%

Seth Abrahams -- Theatre Conspiracy

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Nikita Danesh -- Gypsy Playhouse

THE RINK

3%

Adolpho Blaire -- TheatreZone

WAITRESS

2%

Jasmine Lacy Young -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELKA

2%

Madeline Yeymouth -- Theatre Conspiracy

WAITRESS

2%

Kali Clougherty -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

2%

Lantz Hemmert -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT

2%

Kimberly Suskind -- Players Circle Theater

HAIR

1%

Grace Ryan -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

LUCKY STIFF

1%

Kim Morgan Dean -- Florida Rep

BOEING BOEING

21%

Leslie Sanderson -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

CAUGHT IN THE NET

17%

Michael Weaver -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

PRODIGAL SON

7%

Brett Marston -- The Studio Players

THE 39 STEPS

5%

Lucy Sundby -- Theatre conspiracy

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

5%

Hannah Hansen -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

CAUGHT IN THE NET

4%

Shannon Connolly -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE MINUTES

4%

T. J. Albertson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

CAUGHT IN THE NET

4%

Chance Cintron -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

4%

Jeff Compton -- Theatre Conspiracy

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

4%

Melissa Hennig -- Arts Center Theatre

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS

3%

Dixie Huey -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

3%

Shelley Sanders -- Theatre Conspiracy

THE MINUTES

3%

Abby Seeley -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

3%

Izy Sedorchuk -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Jaelynn Lias -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

CAUGHT IN THE NET

2%

Jenny Smith -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 6

2%

Kyle saccaros -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

2%

Lauren Miller -- Theatre Conspiracy

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Louie Fuelling -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Hanna Sidwell -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

GOOD BAD PEOPLE

1%

Loyse Michel -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

34%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE ARISTOCATS

19%

- Arts Center Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

16%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

12%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

11%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE

8%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

20%

Florida Rep

17%

Arts Center Theater (ACT)

14%

The Naples Players

14%

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

10%

Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

8%

Fort Myers Theatre

4%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida

4%

Theatre Conspiracy

3%

Barbara B Mann

3%

The Studio Players

2%

TheatreZone

2%

Players Circle Theater

1%

The Belle Theatre

