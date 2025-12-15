Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Frank Blocker
- GOOD JEW
- Norris Center Auditorium
24%
Rachael Lord
- A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY
- Players Circle Theater
21%
Lexi Rae Smith
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
9%
Katelyn and Jules
- AN EVENING OF JAZZ
- Theatre Conspiracy
7%
Melissa Hennig
- MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS: A VOICE FOR THE EVERGLADES
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
6%
Adolpho Blaire
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- TheatreZone
6%
Dave Rode
- THE PIANO MEN
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
6%
Marvilla Marzan
- SONGS IN THE KEY OF MARVILLOUS
- Theatre Conspiracy
5%
Keith Alessi
- TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE
- Theatre Conspiracy
5%
AJ Mendini
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
5%
Kimberly Suskind
- A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY
- Players Circle Theater
4%
Parrish Danesh
- STANDING O
- The Belle Theatre
2%
Paola Cifuentes
- STANDING O
- The Belle Theatre
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ford Haeuser
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
28%
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
15%
Katie Cook
- MASQUERADE
- Fort Myers Theatre
10%
Sarah Drummer
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
8%
Erica Fiore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
7%
Amy Marie McCleary
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Amy McCleary
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
5%
Eric Ortiz
- CARRIE
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Robin Dawn
- GYPSY
- Ft Myers Theatre
3%
Gregory Butler
- CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Ford Haeuser
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Robin Dawn
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
2%
Karen Molnar Danni
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mollie Berman
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
17%
Danielle Black
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
12%
Brittanee Clark
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
10%
John P. White
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
8%
Danielle Black
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
8%
Diana Waldier
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
7%
Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
6%
John P. White
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Gwen Bettini
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
5%
John P. White
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
John P. White
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Kathleen Kołacz
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
4%
Stefanie Genda
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
3%
Kathleen Kolacz
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%
Mary Folino
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
2%
Kim Griffin
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
1%Best Dance Production WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
26%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
18%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
18%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
16%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
14%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
7%Best Direction Of A Musical
Victor Legarreta
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
30%
Dawn Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
17%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
9%
Annette Trossbach
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
9%
Robin Dawn
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
5%
Amy McCleary
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
5%
Robin Dawn
- GYPSY
- Ft. Myers
5%
Ford Haeuser
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Mark Danni
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
4%
Todd Lyman
- CHRISTMAS WITH THR CRAWFORDS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%
Ted Wioncek III
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
2%
Amy McCleary
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- SW Florida Theater Company
2%
Jason Parrish
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
2%
Mark Danni
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
1%
Mark Danni
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Roseann Ruggiero
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Naples Players
24%
Bill Taylor
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
15%
Marcus Dean Fuller
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
11%
Cheryl Duggan
- LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
11%
Rachael Endrizzi
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
6%
Chris Clavelli
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
5%
Paul Bernier
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Paula Keenan
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
5%
Jamibeth Margolis
- GOOD JEW
- Norris Center
5%
Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
4%
Paul Bernier
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Off Broadway Palm
4%
Paula Keenan
- PLAZA SUITE
- Marco Island Theater for the Arts
3%
Heather Johnson
- GREYHOUSE
- laboratory theatre
3%Best Ensemble LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
21%SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
11%EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
10%SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre conspiracy
6%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%MASQUERADE
- Fort Myers Theater
5%WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
4%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
3%WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
3%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%THE RINK
- TheatreZone
2%SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
1%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
1%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
1%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%BEDROOM FARCE
- Players' Circle
1%CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ron Clark
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
22%
Abby May
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
14%
Russell Thompson
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
9%
Sterling Matthew Oliver
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
9%
Chris McCleary
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
8%
Jonathan Johnson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
7%
Jay Weddle
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%
Chris McCleary
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%
Abby May
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
5%
Chris Riley
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
4%
Johnathan Johnson
- GREY HOUSE
- Laboratory Theatre
4%
E. Tonry Lathroum
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%
Julie Duro
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
2%
Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
33%
Loren Strickland
- THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
18%
Roz Metcalf
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
16%
W. Earl Sparrow, Jr.
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
14%
Charles Fornara
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
7%
Trevor M. Pierce
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
5%
Keith Thompson
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
3%
Ricky Pope
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
3%Best Musical LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
23%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Naples Players
10%SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
9%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
9%JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
8%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
7%WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
3%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%GYPSY
- Ft Myers
2%BOOK OF MORMON
- Barbara B Mann
2%ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
2%THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
2%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%VANITIES
- Players Circle Theater
1%CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%THE RINK
- TheatreZone
1%JERRY'S GIRLS
- SW Florida Theater Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
45%HALF BAKED
- Off Broadway Palm
39%FAMLET
- Alex 'Hubba' Costello
17%Best Performer In A Musical
Lexi Rae Smith
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
21%
Aseem Upadhyay
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
17%
Kendall Parrett
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
7%
Abby young
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%
Lucas Campero
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
6%
Cameron Rogers
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Sophia Gurule
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Lilikoi Porter
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%
Hunter Hendrickson
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Paula Figueroa Caunedo
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Chris Oram
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
3%
Cameron Rogers
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
3%
Samantha Pudlin
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%
Charlie Blum
- GYPSY
- Ft. Myers
2%
Lexi Rae Smith
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%
Mike Backes
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%
Parrish Danesh
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
2%
Parrish Danesh
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Hadley Murphey
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Declan Ireland
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Joey Bostic
- CABARET
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Sarah Beth Ganey
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
1%
Paola Cifuentes
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Paola Cifuentes
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
1%
Natalie Brouwer
- VANITIES: THE MUSICAL
- Players Circle Theater
0%Best Performer In A Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
21%
Aseem Upadhyay
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
11%
Aiden Johnson
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
11%
Landon Libbey
- PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
7%
Lucy Sundby
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre conspiracy
7%
Mitch Frank
- LAST OF RED HOT LOVERS
- Arts Center Theatre
4%
Alex Dagg
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Off Broadway Palm
4%
Jay Terzis
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
4%
Tyler Reiss
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Rhonda Davis
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN
- The Naples Players
3%
Lantz Hemmert
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Lucy Sundby
- 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%
Alex Dagg
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
2%
Kathleen Simmonds
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
2%
Jack Pustizzi
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Katie Taylor
- HALF LIFE OF MARIE CURIE
- The Naples Players
2%
Kristyn Estes
- SWINGSET
- Arts Center Theatre
2%
David McElwee
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
2%
Ryan Adair
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Steven Coe
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Andre Degas
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Katherine Taylor
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Christian Rivero
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Jay Terzis
- PLAZA SUITE
- Marco Island Theater for the Arts
1%
Anghela Chavez
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%Best Play VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
20%FOUR OLD BROADS
- Arts Center Theatre
14%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
12%SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
9%PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
5%CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
4%PLAZA SUITE
- Marco Island Theater for the Arts
4%DEATH OF A SALESMAN
- The Naples Players
4%SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
3%WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OUT
- The Belle Theatre
2%THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
2%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Arts Center Theatre
2%THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE
- The Naples Players
2%GREY HOUSE
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%FLATLANDERS
- Players Circle Theater
2%SWINGSET
- Arts Center Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Santos
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
31%
Kody c jones/Joseph Brauer
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
11%
Aaron Jackson
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
11%
Joseph Brauer and Kody Jones
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
10%
Bill Taylor
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
9%
Jonathan and Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
9%
Bert Scott
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
5%
Kelly Tighe
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
4%
Jordan Moore
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
4%
Nick Lease
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Kimberly V. Powers
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joseph brauer
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
18%
Jonathan Johnson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
18%
Sean McGinley
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
16%
Abbey Dillard
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
14%
Abbey Dillard
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
12%
Rachael Endrizzi
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
9%
Braden Downing
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
5%
Katie Lowe
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
4%
Lindsay Jones
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Gulfshore Playhouse
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Craig Smith
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
19%
JamieLynn Bucci
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- The Naples Players
7%
Brittany Ringsdore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
6%
Kelly Rossberg
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
5%
Lorelei Vega
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
5%
Hannah Cruz
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
4%
Mia Zottolo
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Derek Kemp
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
4%
Eric Ortiz
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Rachel Lou Redding
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Heidi-Liz Johnson
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Charlie Blum
- GYPSY
- Ft Myers Theatre
4%
Hazel Tracey
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
3%
Lauren Redeker Miller
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Ross Coughlin
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Seth Abrahams
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Nikita Danesh
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
3%
Adolpho Blaire
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
3%
Jasmine Lacy Young
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%
Madeline Yeymouth
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELKA
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%
Kali Clougherty
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%
Lantz Hemmert
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Kimberly Suskind
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
2%
Grace Ryan
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Kim Morgan Dean
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Leslie Sanderson
- BOEING BOEING
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
21%
Michael Weaver
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
17%
Brett Marston
- PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
7%
Lucy Sundby
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
5%
Hannah Hansen
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
5%
Shannon Connolly
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
T. J. Albertson
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
4%
Chance Cintron
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Jeff Compton
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
4%
Melissa Hennig
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
4%
Dixie Huey
- LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
3%
Shelley Sanders
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Abby Seeley
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
3%
Izy Sedorchuk
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
3%
Jaelynn Lias
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Jenny Smith
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%
Kyle saccaros
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 6
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Lauren Miller
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%
Louie Fuelling
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Hanna Sidwell
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Loyse Michel
- GOOD BAD PEOPLE
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
34%THE ARISTOCATS
- Arts Center Theatre
19%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
16%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
12%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
11%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
8%Favorite Local Theatre
Florida Rep
20%
Arts Center Theater (ACT)
17%
The Naples Players
14%
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
14%
Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
10%
Fort Myers Theatre
8%
The Laboratory Theater of Florida
4%
Theatre Conspiracy
4%
Barbara B Mann
3%
The Studio Players
3%
TheatreZone
2%
Players Circle Theater
2%
The Belle Theatre
1%