GIRLS NIGHT: THE MUSICAL Joins Florida Rep Spring Line-up

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Repertory Theatre will present “Girls Night: The Musical,” an Entertainment Events production, March 11 through 29, 2026 in the ArtStage Studio Theatre. Tickets start at $65 for adults and may be purchased online or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.

“Girls Night: The Musical,” is a touching and hilarious 'tell-it-like-it-is' musical taking audiences on a journey into the lives of a group of female friends. The musical features popular hit songs of the 80s and 90s and follows five friends as they re-live their past, celebrate their present, and look to the future on a wild and hilarious karaoke night out. Featured songs include: “It's Raining Men,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” “I Will Survive,” “We Are Family,” and more.

The cast features actors Xandra Schultz, Emma Kate Brown, Sarah Beth Lipsman, Megan Smith Galant, and Kate Alden Rand - all have starred in other “Girls Night” productions in theatres across the country. The production is directed by Sonya Flaherty with stage management by Alicia Thompson.

Single ticket prices for “Girls Night: The Musical” start at $65 for regular performances from March 11 through 29. Curtain times are 7 PM Wednesday through Saturday with 2 PM matinees on Tuesdays through Sundays. There are no performances on March 28.

Ft. Myers/Naples Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. LEGALLY BLONDE (Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre) 23% of votes 2. A CHRISTMAS STORY (The Naples Players) 9.6% of votes 3. SWEENEY TODD (The Naples Players) 9.5% of votes Vote Now!