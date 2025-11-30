Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is serving up a heartwarming dose of nostalgia this season with its delightful production of A Christmas Story. Based on the beloved 1983 film, the musical brings all the charm, humor, and timeless memories of Ralphie Parker’s childhood Christmas to life — and this staging captures that spirit beautifully.

Set in 1940s Indiana, the story follows young Ralphie and his singular holiday wish: an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. The young actor portraying Ralphie (Parker Ross Williams) delivers an impressive performance - confident, funny, and wonderfully sincere. He carries the show with a natural ease that keeps the audience rooting for him to get his Christmas wish from the first musical number to the final bows. Reid Wylie as Randy also did a great job. I also really liked Jean Shepherd, played by Jonathan VanDyke. He acts as a narrator for the show, and is an older version of Ralphie.

Some of the other standout performances of the evening for me came from Ralphie’s parents, played by Moriel Behar and Ry Cavanagh. Their warmth, comedic timing, and vocal delivery elevate every scene they’re in. Whether navigating the chaos of holiday preparations or reveling in the show’s more absurd moments, the parents provide the emotional backbone of the production while getting some of its biggest laughs.

All the classic moments you expect are here: the pink bunny pajamas, the cranky department store Santa, the leg lamp, the tongue-on-the-flagpole triple-dog dare - and each is staged with playful creativity. The musical numbers are lively and well executed, thanks to clever choreography and strong ensemble work by Director/Choreographer Amy Marie McCleary.

The creative team deserves recognition for crafting a production that feels both faithful to the film and freshly theatrical. From the nostalgic scenic design to the pacing and musical direction, each element works together to deliver a polished, family-friendly holiday experience. The team, in addition to Director/Choreographer Amy Marie McCleary, includes Scenic Designer Evan Adamson, Technical Director Dominic Lau, Lighting & Video Wall Designer Chris McCleary, Sound Designer Robert Agard, Musical Director Drew Scott, Costume Designer John P. White, Props Designer Bridig Reilly, Artistic Producer/Casting Brian Enzman, and Stage and Deck Manager Sean Rodrigo Royal.

Whether you’re revisiting the Parker family for the hundredth time or introducing someone to their antics for the first, Broadway Palm’s A Christmas Story is a festive treat that leaves audiences smiling and full of Christmas spirit. I recommend seeing it for a fun dose of festivity this Holiday season.

