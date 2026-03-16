A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE Will Debut at Paris's Apollo Theatre

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Award-winning play A Fundamental Right to Choose will open at Paris's Apollo Theatre this week. On the evening of March 18 at 9:30 pm, the lights of one of Paris's most iconic stages will rise on a production that has already resonated with audiences abroad. Inside the historic Apollo Theatre, a new adaptation of A Fundamental Right to Choose will take the stage, offering an intimate and thought-provoking night of theatre.

Originally written by Jennifer Taylor, the play first premiered in Los Angeles in 2025, where it earned recognition from Broadway World. Now, under the direction of Eugenia Kuzmina, the production arrives in Paris with a renewed artistic vision tailored for an international audience.

A Fundamental Right to Choose is structured through a series of interconnected vignettes that explore deeply personal moments in the lives of its characters. Rather than presenting a singular narrative arc, the play unfolds through layered storytelling, allowing audiences to engage with each character's emotional journey. Themes of personal autonomy, resilience, and dignity are explored through intimate performances and reflective dialogue. The production invites viewers to consider how individual choices shape identity, relationships, and lived experience.

By centering the narrative on human stories rather than debate, the play creates space for empathy and introspection. The result is an emotionally immersive performance that encourages reflection long after the curtain falls.

When Jennifer Taylor introduced the play in Los Angeles, it quickly gained attention for its storytelling approach and ensemble-driven structure. Its recognition from Broadway World established it as one of the notable new theatrical works of 2025. The Paris adaptation represents an artistic evolution of the original production. Staged at The Apollo Theatre, with the Creative Director at large Majda Delmas Rida, one of the city's longstanding performance venues, the play finds a fitting home within Paris's vibrant cultural landscape.

Director Eugenia Kuzmina brings a nuanced approach to the staging, preserving the emotional integrity of the original work while shaping the experience for a European audience. Her direction emphasizes subtlety, character depth, and the universality of personal storytelling.

"My hope is to create a space where audiences can connect through shared humanity," Kuzmina notes.

A defining strength of A Fundamental Right to Choose is its diverse and internationally rooted ensemble. The cast includes Brent Harvey, Sabrina Dubois, Michelle Farrell, Giovanna Caivano, Caitlin McEachran, Elaine N. Yu, Phillip Latini, Anabelle Carette-Noori, Michelle Carney, Joanna Bronson, Kwok One, Thomas Hardy, Elia Coûte and Jose Marques and Breck Graham, an art director, visionary, and stylist extraordinaire based in Berlin.

Breck Graham has worked internationally across film, TV, and fashion, collaborating with major companies like Apple, Lenovo, Canon Cameras, Phillips, Hyatt Hotels, HTC, Kering Watches, Swatch Group, and Etihad Airways. Additionally, he works with publications such as Arabian Knight and is a contributing writer, interviewing CEOs and Presidents of top luxury brands, including Loewe TV and Glashutte Original Timepieces. As a styling consultant, Breck has worked on international red carpets, including the Academy Awards, Cannes Film Festival, and the BAFTA Awards, with projects featured by major publications and quoted in Forbes Magazine regarding Saudi Arabian fashion.

Together, the cast reflects the international spirit of the production and underscores its focus on shared human experience across cultures.

Winner of multiple 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards-including Best Play, Best New Play, Best Direction, and Best Ensemble-this gripping production explores the deeply human question of autonomy, dignity, and the right to make decisions over one's own body and future.

Beyond politics, the play invites audiences into empathy, complexity, and the courage to confront uncomfortable truths.

Provocative. Intimate. Urgent. Theatre that sparks dialogue long after the curtain falls.

Opening night will take place March 18 at 9:30 pm at The Apollo Theatre in Paris. Known for hosting a range of theatrical works, the venue provides an intimate setting that complements the play's character-driven structure. With its emphasis on emotional storytelling and ensemble performance, A Fundamental Right to Choose offers audiences a reflective and artistically layered theatre experience in the heart of Paris.

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