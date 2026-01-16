🎭 NEW! France Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for France & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Oh My God She's Parisian! comes to Théâtre Bo Saint-Martin until 18 April 2026.

Parisians – an acquired taste for many. In some situations, it might be more enjoyable to see them on the stage rather than meeting one face-to-face! Oh My God She’s Parisian! is the brand-new show by the stand-up comedian, Julie Collas (a true Parisian through and through), explores one fundamental question: what is a Parisian?

Join 25,000 other people who have already seen her fantastic show and have started to understand what a Parisian is truly made of! This stand-up sensation is jam-packed with marvellous improvisations, rousing songs, fantastic mimes, and eye-watering stories about the authentic Parisian experience, as told by a local who knows its hilarious reality better than anyone.

Hint: it’s not quite what Emily in Paris makes it out to be…! Sit back and strap yourself in for a ride through Paris’ traits and truths, driven by the capital’s finest connoisseur – JULIE COLLAS!

