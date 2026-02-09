FVTVR Will Host DETROIT LOVE in Paris Celebrating Techno Music

🎭 NEW! France Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for France & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FVTVR will welcome Detroit Love back to Paris on Saturday, 9th May 2026. The Parisian venue becomes the home of this internationally recognised Techno brand, offering an immersive journey across 12 hours, two floors, and four rooms. It is a unique opportunity to experience the sound, heritage, and vision of Detroit Techno in one single night.

From the moment doors open, the event moves seamlessly between sets from some of Detroit's most influential figures and forward-thinking artists. Across four rooms and two floors, the programme traces the evolution of Detroit Techno from its industrial origins to its contemporary expressions. The line-up features Mad Mike Banks (Live), Moodymann, Juan Atkins, and Carl Craig, whose performances reflect the city's musical legacy and its ongoing influence on the global scene.

Mad Mike Banks will perform live, a rare appearance from the co-founder of Underground Resistance and one of the scene's most influential figures. Banks' work represents the political and experimental core of Detroit Techno, conceived as both artistic expression and a statement of cultural identity.

Founded by Carl Craig, Detroit Love is more than a party. It is an international cultural reference, synonymous with musical quality and respect for Detroit's heritage. This fourth edition at FVTVR establishes the club as the home of Detroit Love in Paris, a venue designed for long, immersive, and precise formats that reflect the collective's vision.

FVTVR's industrial, warehouse-style space perfectly complements the origins of Detroit Techno. Across four rooms and two floors, sound, light, and architecture converge to create a coherent environment for the music. The club's carefully engineered sound system and dynamic lighting offer a physical and sensory experience, where each beat and modulation is felt and shared.

Detroit Love at FVTVR presents Techno as culture, expression, and perspective. The event brings together dancers, artists, and listeners in a space where heritage and experimentation meet. Every set, every visual, and every moment contributes to a structured, immersive experience, highlighting both the roots and the future of Detroit Techno.

Recevez l'actualité de Broadway sur WhatsApp Recevez les dernières mises à jour, les nouvelles de dernière minute et une couverture exclusive directement dans l’application.