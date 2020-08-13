Public Art Laboratory TekVenture Creating Nature Fantasy Park

Twistful Meadow will eventually become a theatrical fantasy and science nature park.

TekVenture is in the process of creating Twistful Meadow, a new nature fantasy park, reports the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly.

Twistful Meadow will eventually become a theatrical fantasy and science nature park where games can be played, along with playground structures and native plants.

The park's theatrical element will come from giant puppets interacting with visitors of the park.

TekVenture is located at 1550 Griffin Street in Fort Wayne.

Read the full story HERE.

The Vision of the TekVenture sees a member-driven, regionally-centered, neighborhood-friendly, non-profit organization and facility interconnecting imagination, technology and community, by providing members access to tools and equipment they cannot afford to own, offering informal education to the public through technical workshops, and providing design, technical and prototyping services to artists, inventors, educators and entrepreneurs.

