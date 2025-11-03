Country Music Singer Zacharia Smith to Perform at Feinstein's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Feinstein's is introducing Zachariah Smith, a talented recording artist who is set to make waves in the world of country music.



Smith's talent, dedication, captivating stage presence and incredible vocals helped guide him to finish Top 5 on Season 21 of American Idol. Not only impressing the judges and fans around the world, Smith's performance of “I Want to Know What Love Is“ caught the attention of the legendary rock band Foreigner, who then invited Smith to share the stage with them during their farewell tour at the amphitheater in Nashville. This experience allowed Smith to showcase his versatility as an artist and connect with a diverse audience. The singer is currently working on his first studio album with legendary producer Kent Wells.

Smith has been busy since competing on American Idol in 2023. Zachariah has released the singles "American Grace," "Midnight in Mississippi," "Dream Again," and "Rainy Days." After the American Idol finish, Smith performed in the Built 4 More Tour and made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

You can check out Smith on November 22 at his 7:30 pm show. Doors open at 5:30 for dinner and drinks. Get your tickets to this show by going to the website at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/events. You can also call The Hotel Carmichael, home of Feinstein's, at 317-688-1947. .

If you need tickets for 8 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.com. Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032.