Mason Dixon Line Performs a Live Virtual Concert at The Embassy

Looking to support local art from the comfort of your home this winter? The Embassy Theatre is bringing the music to you featuring some of the areas best local bands on our stage.

Few country acts have had such explosive success as Mason Dixon Line. MDL has been thrilling crowds with distinctly high energy country music with a pumping sound that no one delivers better. From MDL jumping off the stage to sing and dance with the fans, to the driving beat of a very confident and talented group of musicians, you definitely don't want to miss a show. MDL has gained a solid reputation as Indiana's premier country music, dance, party and show band. If you look at the band's experience, it's no surprise. The members of MDL are no strangers to the performing world, with many years of combined experience. Mason Dixon Line consists: Brett Browand on the bass guitar, Eric Heminger on drums, Kerry Schwartz lead vocalist and Troy McDaniel on lead guitar. They have truly made their mark in the country music scene.

The concert takes place on February 13, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Can't make the live event? Look for a video on demand option starting Feb. 17.

Purchase tickets at http://fwembassytheatre.org/events/mason-dixon-line-live-virtual-performance-at-the-embassy/.