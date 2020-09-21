Fort Wayne Youtheatre Presents STUART LITTLE

Performances will be held October 10th, 2020 at 1:00pm and 4:00pm.

Meet Stuart Little. A most unusual mouse who happens to be born into an ordinary New York family. Stuart is a shy, thoughtful fellow struggling to survive in his super-sized world of humans. When his best friend, a beautiful little bird named Margalo, disappears from her nest, his life becomes a series of adventures as he tries to find her. All the imagination and joy of this E.B. White classic are captured in this fun stage adaptation.

Performances will be held October 10th, 2020 at 1:00pm and 4:00pm outside at the Arts United Plaza (303 E. Main St. Fort Wayne, IN 46802). Tickets are $5.00 for a socially distanced section that can accommodate up to four people. Lawn chairs are allowed in designated reserved areas, while all other spaces are for blankets, low beach chairs, cushions, sleeping bags, etc. To reserve your tickets, visit tickets.artstix.org or call 260-422-4226.

An additional performance will be held October 11th, 2020 at 2:00pm at The James Cultural Plaza in Auburn, IN (107 N. Jackson St. Auburn, IN 46706). Admission is free and is based on a first come first served basis. Attendees may bring their own chairs and blankets.

Weather permitting for all shows.

Please visit their website at www.FortWayneYoutheatre.org for additional details.

