Fort Wayne Area AMC Theatres to Reopen

Two Fort Wayne AMC Theatres are set to reopen on August 27.

Aug. 19, 2020  

AMC Theatres are beginning to reopen across the country and the Fort Wayne area is included, according to Wane.com.

August 20 also marks AMC Theatres' 100-year anniversary. To celebrate, the theatre is offering a "Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices" deal, where patrons can purchase a ticket for 15 cents.

Films for the deal include Ghostbusters, Black Panther, Back to the Future, and Grease. They will continue to play after August 20 for $5.

The local AMC Theatres reopening include:

  • AMC Classic Fort Wayne: August 27
  • AMC Classic Jefferson Point: August 27

As patrons return to the theatre, social regulations will be enforced including mandatory mask wearing, reduced capacity, and more.

To read the full story and see other reopening venues, click HERE.


