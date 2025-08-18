Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael Announces August Yoga Event And September Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in will offer two special events this month, blending wellness and live entertainment in the venue’s signature upscale setting. On August 24, the hotel will host Champagne & Shavasana, an evening of yoga, relaxation, and social connection. Then on September 5, Feinstein’s will present Indianapolis-based cover band Five After Midnight in a high-energy concert featuring pop, funk, rock, and soul favorites.

Champagne & Shavasana – August 24

Guests are invited to unroll their mats in the Cole Porter Ballroom for Champagne & Shavasana, a 75-minute all-levels yoga class led by instructor and holistic healer Sheryl Fiore. With over 30 years of experience, Fiore offers a restorative practice designed to encourage flexibility, healing, and balance. Following the session, attendees can enjoy light bites, a complimentary glass of champagne, and a social hour with a cash bar.

Get tickets for Champagne & Shavasana here.

Five After Midnight – September 5

On September 5, Feinstein’s will welcome Five After Midnight, a band known for their vibrant renditions of artists including Stevie Wonder, Chris Stapleton, The Beatles, and blink-182. The group’s lineup features multiple vocalists and a horn section, delivering a full, high-energy sound. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks, with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Get tickets for Five After Midnight at feinsteinshc.com.

About Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

Located inside the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel City Center, Feinstein’s is an intimate live entertainment venue created in partnership with Michael Feinstein. The club presents up to five events weekly, pairing world-class performances with an elegant dining experience. Seating includes the 133-capacity main dining room and bar, as well as a private dining room for 16 guests.

For group ticketing or corporate gatherings of eight or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.com. For more information, call (317) 688-1947 or visit feinsteinshc.com.