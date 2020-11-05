Embassy Theatre Presents FESTIVAL OF TREES

The event takes place November 25-December 2.

Lobbies of the Embassy Theatre and Indiana Hotel are transformed into a wonderland of Christmas trees under the theme of "Comfort and Joy."

The event takes place November 25-December 2.

This year marks the festival's 36th celebration. Youth performances on stage are scheduled on various days and times.

Follow the Embassy on Facebook or Instagram, visit the Embassy's website or call the box office for schedule details.

Masks are required and thorough COVID-19 protocols must be followed for admittance. COVID-19 measures are detailed on the Embassy website.

Timed Entry Ticketing: Tickets are available for each individual 90 minute time block outlined in the schedule. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly advised to ensure access to the preferred time block.

Box Office: The STAR Bank Box Office will be in a trailer located in the pull-off lane outside the main theater doors on Jefferson Blvd.

Visit fwembassytheatre.org for an up to date detailed schedule.

Shows View More Fort Wayne Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You