Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum To Host Wine-Tasting At Farmer's Table

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, today announced that the nonprofit organization is hosting its first public event in more than a year: SUNSET SIPPING Through Napa at Farmer's Market in Boca Raton, May 12, 6 to 8 pm.

"We invite our many friends and supporters to enjoy a wine-tasting journey through six premier Napa Valley family vineyards," says Csar. "Thanks to our generous event partners, Republic National Distributing Company and Pacific Southern Wine Company, the evening's program will be presented by Chris Kearney, who will share the intoxicating stories behind each of the California vineyards, including Jax, Frog's Leap, Round Pond Estate, Silverado, Truchard and ZD Wines."

"What will make this tasty event at Farmer's Table particularly delicious is that each wine will be paired with delectable bites created by Chef Michael Schenk," she adds. "Boca Raton's finest and healthiest farm-to-table restaurant is located at 1901 N. Military Trail, just west of I-95."

The evening event will feature live music by saxophonist Scott Klarman, and complimentary valet parking. Additional sponsors include Flowers of Boca, Cristino Chocolates, and Merit Mile

To ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed, tickets will only be sold in tables of six. The cost to attend is $125 per person, although no individual tickets will be sold. 100 percent of the event's proceeds will benefit the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum.

Space is limited so please Reserve your table ASAP by visiting https://sunsetsipping.eventbrite.com, or by emailing office@bocahistory.org.

"After more than a year of social distancing, Zoom meetings, and masks, SUNSET SIPPING is the perfect opportunity to reconnect at last and celebrate the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum," concludes Csar.