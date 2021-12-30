Tampereen Työväen Teatteri Cancels Performances Through 7 January

Tampereen Työväen Teatteri's performances have been canceled until 7 January 2022 due to the interest ban measures imposed by the Regional Government of Western and Inner Finland and the total ban on public events. The performances of the TTT Club have been canceled until 20 January 2022 due to restaurant restrictions. If you have a ticket for canceled performances, please see the instructions below.

If you have a ticket for canceled shows, follow these steps:

You can exchange your tickets for a valid gift card for the year or ask for a refund of the ticket money.

Click on the online form here: https://tampereen-tyovaen-teatteri-lv.creamailer.fi/survey/aqwg4mpiw1m5z

You can request an exchange for a gift card or a refund until May 14, 2022.

Restrictions on the restaurant will continue until January 20, 2022.

Restrictions on restaurant operations will continue until January 20, 2022. Due to this, the foyer restaurant will serve attendees before the show and the restaurant will close at 8pm. Due to restrictions, we will not be able to serve alcohol after 5pm. In daytime performances, we serve normally. If you have booked temporary meals, you can also make changes and cancellations using the online form.

There is a delay in the telephone service, please recommend the feedback form for changes

The company's phone service is congested due to cancellations and there is a delay in replying to emails. They are working hard to break the queues. For this reason, please use electronic forms in the first place. Forms are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. We will process returns as soon as possible. All exchanges of theater tickets are handled by the theater's own sales service.

The ticket shop is open on 23 December. until 5 p.m. Next week, Lippumyymälä will be open from 27 to 28 December. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Dec. 29-31. 12-19.

Ticket store contact information .