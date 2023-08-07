NORMINÄYTELMÄ Comes to Tampere in September

"It is safe to conform to the norms. But what if you can't?" The norm play deals with the norms of gender and sexuality. The show's four actors play forty roles, and the show is as unrestrained and extravagant as nature itself.

A standard play is a refreshing change of perspective that eases unfocused fatigue and pain: you once again stepped over an invisible border, and something went wrong, even if you were just standing still.



What do they think you should be like? What it is like?

How do you think life should go? How's it going?



Text Marjo Niemi

Director Anna Veijalainen

Actors Cécile Orblin, Petriikka Pohjanheimo, Cristal Snow, Eric Barco

Production KokoTeatteri