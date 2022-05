JUDGE NURMIO & FOLX comes to Tampereen Työväen Teatter in September.

The first gig in Tampere! Judge Nurmio's new skilled line-up will perform Nurmio's songs and other good selections in the spirit of Americanica and folk.

On stage, Judge Nurmio, Ninni Poijärvi , Olli Haavisto and Folk-Liisa.

The performance is on September 3, 2022.

Show at 10 p.m., doors at 9:30 p.m.