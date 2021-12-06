Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Detroit: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gerry McIntyre - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 19%



CABARET

15%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

14%

Torrey Thomas -- Circle TheatreStephen Vaught -- Tibbits

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meaghan Bryant - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 29%

Sharon Urick - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 19%

Michael A Gravame - GODSPELL - Village Players of Birmingham 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Trinity Bird - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 27%

Dan Cooney - SMOKEY JOES CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 16%

Will Gearring - CABARET - Circle Theatre 12%



Best Direction Of A Play

Trinity Bird - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 28%

Mari Nunez - STUART LITTLE - The Sauk 11%

Steven Cunningham - MACBETH - Pontiac Theatre IV 11%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Trinity Bird - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 47%

Richard Perez - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: RADIO PLAY - Hope Summer Rep 12%

K Edmonds - LOVE SPACE - Open Book Theatre Company 11%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Trinity Bird - SAUK SHORTS ONLINE - The Sauk 52%

Nick Murhling - THE CONVICTION OF LADY LORRAINE - Farmers Alley Theatre 18%

Alan Elias - BELLES - Village Players of Birmingham 15%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jake Jedele - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 14%

Tracy McCullough - THE GIVER - The Sauk 14%

Angela Forant - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 13%



Best Musical

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 23%

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 23%

CABERET - Circle Theatre GR 12%



Best Performer In A Musical

Isaiah Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 19%

Gayle E. Martin - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 12%

J.M. Ethridge - NUNSENSE II - The Riverbank Theatre 7%



Best Performer In A Play

Shayne Beasley-Young - PUFFS: OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Pickney Players 24%

Tiffany Thatcher - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 11%

Noah Honeywell - THE GIVER - The Sauk 10%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Richard Payton - A NEW BRAIN - The Ringwald/Theatre Nova 20%

Jason Briggs - A NEW BRAIN - Theatre Nova 18%

Eric Guttman - FROM BROADWAY TO OBSCURITY - Detroit Public Theatre (WTVS) 14%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Andy Anderson - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 41%

Tania Velinsky - BELLES - Village Players of Birmingham 8%

Alyssa Van Gorder - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE RADIO PLAY - Hope Summer Rep 8%



Best Play

APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 23%

YOU TALK WHITE - Open Book Theatre Company 15%

THE CEMETERY CLUB - The Sauk 11%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 26%

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 17%

ONCE - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 9%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Trinity Bird - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 37%

Sarah Tanner - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 21%

Dave Nelms - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Croswell Opera House 12%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bruce Crews - THE GIVER - The Sauk 30%

Christopher Goosman - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 17%

Chris Goosman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Croswell Opera House 13%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CHRISTMAS CABARET - The Ringwald Theatre 59%

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Farmers Alley Theatre 30%

BY REQUEST - Farmers Alley Theatre 11%



Best Streaming Musical

DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 46%

A NEW BRAIN - The Ringwald/Theatre Nova 27%

FROM BROADWAY TO OBSCURITY - Detroit Public Theatre (on WTVS) 16%



Best Streaming Play

YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 45%

FLINT MURAL PLAYS - Flint Repertory Theatre 11%

LOVE SPACE - Open Book Theatre Company 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mary Magyari - DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 25%

Esther Yokell - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 10%

N'Jeri Nicholson - DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jacob Gray - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 23%

George North - STUART LITTLE - The Sauk 13%

Chip DuFord - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hope Summer Rep 9%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Julianne Howe-Bouwens - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 29%

Marcus Jordan - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 29%

Jeremy Koch - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 26%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Tiffany Thatcher - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 56%

Andy Anderson - SAUK SHORTS ONLINE - The Sauk 15%

Chad Rasor - DON'T FEED THE SANDWORMS - Mystic Heroes Theatre 15%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk 28%

DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 15%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Circle Theatre 15%

