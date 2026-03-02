MURDER ON THE LINKS to be Presented at Purple Rose Theatre

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Purple Rose Theatre Company will present the spring production of their 35th season, “Murder on the Links” a Michigan-premiere murder mystery comedy by Steven Dietz.

Something's afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer — namely the body of Hercule Poirot's newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie's most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual — and — unusual suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embody a myriad of characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation. You won't want to miss a thrilling moment of this comic mystery.

This production of “Murder on the Links” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

Directed by David Bendena, the cast features Bill Simmons* (Indianapolis), Caitlin Cavannaugh* (Manchester), John Seibert* (Dexter), Ruth Crawford (Ypsilanti), John Bernos (Ann Arbor), and Ashley Wickett* (Bloomfield Hills). Set Design by Brian Dambacher, Properties Design by Danna Segrest, Costume Design by Suzanne Young, Lighting Design by Matt Taylor, Sound Design by Robert W. Hubbard. Stefanie Din* is the Stage Manager and Caridad Guy* is the Assistant Stage Manager.

*Appearing through an agreement with Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

The Production Sponsor is Secret Crisis Comics. 2025-2026 Season Underwriters include The Rabbithood Fund, The Shubert Foundation, The Matilda R. Wilson Fund, Michigan Arts and Culture Council and National Endowment for the Arts.

Performance Schedule

Performances of ”Murder on the Links” at The Purple Rose run from Thursday, April 2 through Sunday, May 31, 2026. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, April 9, with talkbacks April 2 - April 4. The press opening is Friday, April 10 at 8:00pm.

Special Events and Partnerships

On the Saturday evening performance of May 16, there will be a “30s & 40s Meetup Night,” a mixer with discounted tickets for anyone age 30-49 to make new friends with a cocktail hour at Ugly Dog Distillery (Chelsea, MI), followed by the performance. Those interested can call the Box Office at (734) 433-7673 to reserve a ticket.

“College Night,” in which students receive pizza, a ticket to the performance and a talkback with artists for a heavily discounted $15 ticket price, will be on the evening performance of Saturday, April 19.