Nora Detroit Announces Student Exhibition and New Northport Shop

Nora Modern has announced a spring student exhibition featuring undergraduate and graduate students from Center for Creative Studies (CCS), Cranbrook, Lawrence Technological Institute, University of Michigan, and Wayne State University. The exhibition will be held at Nora May 7 through May 20, 2021.

"Students missed important opportunities to showcase their work last year because of the pandemic," said Liz Boone, co-owner of Nora. "We decided to create an exhibition to give them another platform to shine and decided to make it an annual event," she said.

Boone worked with Michael Andrews, artist, educator and new partner to Nora, who handpicked 20 students to participate.

This new wave of artists and designers are using textiles, glass, 3D prototypes, lighting, tufted rugs and prints to create luscious tactile experiences.

Included in the show is the 2021 CCS Redmond Design Award winner, Toomas Toomepuu, who won the $10,000 Vision and Excellence Award. Sculptural vessels by Toomepuu, handwoven textiles by Maggie Wiebe a student at University of Michigan, and inflatable furniture by Sophia Wojnovich from Cranbrook Academy of Art, are a few items of note.

In addition to the extraordinary selection of modern gifts, housewares and personal items that Nora is known for, many of the student items will be for sale. To help celebrate Mother's Day, Flowers for Dreams bouquets will be available at the store and during the show Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9.

The student exhibition is free and open to the public and will be held at Nora in its Auburn Building Event Space (Midtown Detroit at 4240 Cass Ave., UNIT 109, Detroit, MI 48201). Nora is open Monday-Saturday 11-6 and Sunday 11-4, starting May 1. For more information, visit www.noramodern.com . COVID precautions, per the CDC, will be in place at all times during store hours and the event.

