Circle Theatre Will Bring Back Movies On the Lawn With HOCUS POCUS and THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will partner with Wealthy Theatre once again to bring back their Movies On the Lawn events, sponsored by Cheryl Grant Real Estate. Halloween movies include The Rocky Horror Picture Show on September 29 and October 2 and Hocus Pocus on September 30 and October 1.

Get in the Halloween spirit - bring your picnic baskets, blankets and beach chairs, favorite costumes, friends and family, and join Circle Theatre and Wealthy Theatre for a spooky night of Halloween fun on the lawn at the Performing Arts Center. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to supporting local theatre through Circle Theatre and Wealthy Theatre. Masks will be required when indoors at our Performing Arts Center.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be featured on September 29 and October 2. Tickets are $20 and include your prop bag. You'll be doing the Time Warp while celebrating the kickoff to the Halloween season. Cash bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and a concession stand with popcorn and candy will be available. Picnic style food is welcome. Patrons can get into the spirit and join in all the fun with complimentary prop bags, as well as enjoying Circle Theatre's very own Shadow Cast performing on both nights. Doors open at 7pm, costume contest at 7:45pm, show starts at 8pm.

Hocus Pocus will be featured on September 30 and October 1. Tickets are $15. This special, family-friendly showing for all ages will feature a concession stand with popcorn and candy. Picnic style food is welcome. Patrons can get into the witching spirit with $5 Witches Bags for kids featuring everything your kids will need to put a spell on your friends and family! Doors open at 7pm, Costume Contest at 7:45pm, Show Starts at 8pm.

Local theatre has taken a deep hit this summer with multiple postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19. These intermissions have left both Circle Theatre and Wealthy Theatre with renewed commitments to keeping theatre alive through safe and entertaining community events. These events are just one of the many ways that you can help support Circle Theatre and Wealthy Theatre.

For more information on the Movies On the Lawn events, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org. Find more information about Wealthy Theatre and their upcoming events at grcmc.org/theatre.