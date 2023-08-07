SALOME Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in 2024

Performances run June 29, July 7, 13, 19.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in Summer 2024 Photo 2 THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in Summer 2024

SALOME Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in 2024

SALOME comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in 2024. Performances run June 29, July 7, 13, 19. The opera is written by Richard Strauss, Oscar Wilde and Hedwig Lachmann.

Performances are at the Blank Performing Arts Center. It is sung in German with English supertitles.

Based on Oscar Wilde’s sensational play, Richard Strauss’s Salome took the world by storm at its premiere with princess Salome at its center, whose growing obsession with the imprisoned prophet John the Baptist leads the story to its dramatic conclusion. Featuring music that is both colossal and dazzling, this new production will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Our new production features soprano Sara Gartland (pictured) making an anticipated role debut as Salome, with DMMO Marhsall and Judy Flapan Music Director and Principal Conductor David Neely leading the DMMO Festival Orchestra and Nathan Troup as stage director.

Photo: Ben Easter and Kim Dragelevich




RELATED STORIES - Des Moines

1
THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in Summer 2024 Photo
THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in Summer 2024

The Barber Of Seville comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in summer 2024. Written by Gioachino Rossini and Cesare Sterbini, the performances will run June 28, 30, July 5, 14, 16, 20 at Blank Performing Arts Center.

2
THE FALLING AND THE RISING is Now Playing at Des Moines Festival Opera Photo
THE FALLING AND THE RISING is Now Playing at Des Moines Festival Opera

The Falling and the Rising centers around a strong female hero known only as “Soldier”. After sending a video message home on the eve of her daughter’s thirteenth birthday, the Soldier is severely wounded by a roadside IED. Doctors quickly place her in an induced coma to help minimize the extensive trauma to her brain. The Soldier must now make an arduous journey towards both healing and home. 

3
Feature: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Urbandale Community Theatre Photo
Feature: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Urbandale Community Theatre

Being involved in theatre takes both the audience and those on stage and backstage on a journey with each show. With each show, the journey is different. The best journeys are when the show leaves a little something with you that you carry with you for the rest of your life. One show has taken me on what so far has been a 17-year journey. That show is 'The Drowsy Chaperone.'

4
City Circle Theatre Company Presents Disneys HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: On Stage This Month Photo
City Circle Theatre Company Presents Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: On Stage This Month

City Circle Theatre Company presents Disney's High School Musical: On Stage! at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) July 14–16 & 21–23, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

Des Moines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penguin Project: Disney’s High School Musical, Jr
Des Moines Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (3/29-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Is Calm
Des Moines Playhouse (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Much Ado About Nothing
Ankeny Community Theatre (8/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden – Spring Version
Des Moines Playhouse (2/23-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Des Moines Playhouse (5/31-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once
Des Moines Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical TYA
Des Moines Playhouse (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Town
Des Moines Playhouse (2/02-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You