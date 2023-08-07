SALOME comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in 2024. Performances run June 29, July 7, 13, 19. The opera is written by Richard Strauss, Oscar Wilde and Hedwig Lachmann.

Performances are at the Blank Performing Arts Center. It is sung in German with English supertitles.

Based on Oscar Wilde’s sensational play, Richard Strauss’s Salome took the world by storm at its premiere with princess Salome at its center, whose growing obsession with the imprisoned prophet John the Baptist leads the story to its dramatic conclusion. Featuring music that is both colossal and dazzling, this new production will leave you on the edge of your seat.



Our new production features soprano Sara Gartland (pictured) making an anticipated role debut as Salome, with DMMO Marhsall and Judy Flapan Music Director and Principal Conductor David Neely leading the DMMO Festival Orchestra and Nathan Troup as stage director.



Photo: Ben Easter and Kim Dragelevich