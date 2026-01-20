Des Moines Performing Arts To Present BOXING BANJO At The Temple Theater

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Des Moines Performing Arts will present the Irish music group BOXING BANJO at the Temple Theater on Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m.

Hailing from Ireland’s west coast, Boxing Banjo features brothers Darragh and Micheál Healy alongside Joseph McNulty and Cillian King. Collectively, the four musicians have earned more than 20 Irish championship titles across traditional instruments and singing, as well as four World Bodhrán titles. Since making their U.S. debut in 2019, the group has continued to tour internationally, presenting high-energy performances rooted in traditional Irish music.

The ensemble’s live shows blend instrumental virtuosity with an accessible concert style that has drawn praise for its variety and momentum. The Irish American News noted that the group’s performances move quickly, with a range of material that sustains audience engagement throughout.

Tickets for the March 11 performance will go on sale Friday, January 23, at 10 a.m. and will be available through Des Moines Performing Arts channels, including online, by phone, and at the Civic Center Ticket Office.