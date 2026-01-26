Previews: February Theatre Preview in Des Moines

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It's time to look ahead to another month of theatre in Des Moines. While January may have been slow, February isn't wasting any time with 10 productions opening and 3 shows holding auditions, inviting everyone to be part of our vibrant arts community.

Shows Opening

Kimbery Akimbo

The show that won the 2023 Tony Award for best musical is finally making its way to Des Moines Performing Arts. "Kimberly Akimbo" tells the story of a young Kimberly Lavaco, a teenager with a rare disease that causes her to age faster. While she is only 16, she looks like she is 60. One of the things I look forward to seeing in the show involves ice skates. To find out what that could be, you'll have to get a ticket to the show. "Kimberly Akimbo runs from February 3-8. To find out more or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/kimberly-akimbo.

The Moustrap

Everyone loves a good murder mystery. This winter, Des Moines Playhouse is bringing the classic "Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap" to the Studio Theatre. The show tells the story of seven strangers who are trapped together by a snowstorm. One of them happens to be a murderer. As the show goes on, everyone is considered a suspect, and everyone must figure out who was killed before another murder is committed. To find out more, or to purchase tickets, visit https://dmplayhouse.com/events/agatha-christies-the-mousetrap/

Final Act Ensemble: Valentine's Show

As you get ready for Valentine's Day, why not sit in on a live radio show? For one night only on February 10, The Final Act Ensemble will be puttingon two Valentine's Day radio shows, "Blondie and Dagwood" and Father Knows Best." The performances feature a cast of all members ages 60 and older, and include commercials as well as live and recorded sound effects. To find out more, or to purchase tickets, visit https://dmplayhouse.com/events/final-act-ensemble-valentine-show-copy/

The Naked Magicians

As part of the Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series, they are bringing back "The Naked Magicians" for three days, February 12-14. This show features two performers who do magic but don't have any sleeves to hide their tricks in, or any pants, for that matter. See what millions of fans across 300 cities worldwide have been going wild about. To find out more, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/the-naked-magicians

Pride@Predjudice

Ankeny Community Theatre is getting ready to revisit a classic story. Their production of "Pride@Predjudice" tells the classic tale of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, but this time filtered through the lens of the Internet. Just in time for Valentine's Day, this classic love story opens February 13 and runs through the 22. To find out more or to purchase tickets, visit https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/pride-prejudice/

Disenchanted!

You may think you know the story of all the classic princesses, but think again. Tallgrass Theatre Company is opening its production of "Disenchanted!" just in time for Valentine's Day. In this tale, which contains adult language and content, Snow White and her disenchanted princesses have come to set the record straight on their stories. These princesses will comically be belting out their truth February 13-March 1. To find out more, or to purchase tickets, visit https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

Oliver Jr.

"Consider Yourself," one of the CAP Theatre family, and join them on the streets of London for "Oliver Jr." Follow Oliver Twist on his classic journey from rags to riches, as he starts as an orphan asking for more food, meets a band of thieves, and finds his family. This classic tale runs from February 20 to March 8. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.captheatre.org/oliver-jr-february-march-2026/

Winnie The Pooh

Get ready to take a trip back to the Hundred Acre Woods with Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh, and the gang as Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre presents "Winnie the Pooh." The collection of stories in this adaptation includes everything from hunting Woozles to searching for the North Pole. To find more about the show, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.dmyat.org/winnie-the-pooh.

The Outsiders

If there is a show this season that people may have great expectations going into, it is "The Outsiders, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Musical. The tour stops at Des Moines Performing Arts at the end of the month. The musical tells the story you grew up reading, or saw on the big screen, in a way that can only be done on stage. I had the opportunity to see the show in New York this past spring, and there are some jaw-dropping moments. My personal favorite is the rumble scene, which the Tony Awards performances do not do justice to. "The Outsiders" runs from February 24 to March 1. To find out more or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-outsiders

Nothing Holds Still

February closes out with an exciting performance called "Nothing Holds Still" with Ballet Des Moines on February 27 and 28. It will be a captivating evening that explores both movement and stillness. The performances will feature three world-premiere ballets, as well as the Belin Quartet, and will feature Eric Trope, DaYoung Jung, and Olivia Valentine. To find out about these exciting performances or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.balletdesmoines.org/nothing-holds-still.

Auditions

Clue: High School Edition

Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre is inviting you to audition and be a part of a very unusual dinner party as they hold auditions for "Clue: High School Edition." Only problem with this party is the host is.... dead. This twisted adventure will have you asking, whodunit, where, and with what? The play is based on the classic film and popular board game of the same name. They are asking all auditioners to prepare 2 monologues, 1 comedic and 1 dramatic, totaling less than 3 minutes. Auditions for "Clue High School" will be held on February 8 from 11 AM-3 PM. To find out more about audtions, visit https://www.dmyat.org/clue

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical

Des Moines Playhouse is holding auditions for "Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical" on Monday, February 16, at 6:00 PM. If the title sounds familiar, it was part of their outdoor tent series in the summer of 2021. This spring, it will be inside on the Studio Theatre stage. The show tells the story of 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, who has just moved to Rockaway. When she starts school, she is faced with segregated drinking fountains and bullying from the Squares. Things begin to change when she meets Sky Square, with whom she becomes pals. This beautiful story is both directed and choreographed by Marquis Bundy, who played Sky Square in 2021. To find out more about auditions, visit https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/polkadots-the-cool-kids-musical-2/

An Enemy of the People

Ankeny Community Theatre will hold auditions for its spring show, "An Enemy of the People," on February 22 and 23. This show is a classic in the making in Ankeny, as it is based on Henrik Ibsen's classic play and adapted by the American Playwright Arthur Miller. This play examines the cost of telling the truth and will challenge both the artist presenting the show and the audience. To find out more about auditions, visit https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-an-enemy-of-the-people/

Whether you like to take part on stage or be a member of the audience, the Des Moines Theatre Community has something for you in February. Your job is to get out and support the excellent theatre happening all around our community.