Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Marquis Bundy - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaitlyn Munro - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Adam Haselhuhn - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Cheryl Clark - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Ensemble

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Phil Lee - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brandon Record - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Musical

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Peyton Haacke - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Whit Ellsworth - TORCH SONG - Iowa Stage Theater Company



Best Play

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicholas Amundson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Des Moines Playhouse



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Williams - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Calvin Clark - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Des Moines Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jessie Worden - MEN ON BOATS - Des Moines Playhouse



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Des Moines Playhouse

