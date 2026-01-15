Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Marquis Bundy - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaitlyn Munro - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Adam Haselhuhn - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Cheryl Clark - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Ensemble
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Phil Lee - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Brandon Record - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Musical
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Peyton Haacke - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Whit Ellsworth - TORCH SONG - Iowa Stage Theater Company
Best Play
THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicholas Amundson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Williams - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Calvin Clark - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jessie Worden - MEN ON BOATS - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Des Moines Playhouse
