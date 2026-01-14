Des Moines Metro Opera Reveals 40 Apprentice Artists For 2026 Festival Season

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Des Moines Metro Opera has announced the 40 singers selected for the 2026 Frank R. Brownell III Apprentice Artist Program, one of the nation's oldest and most respected professional training programs for emerging opera artists. Selected from a highly competitive national audition tour, the 2026 cohort includes artists from 19 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Argentina, China, Georgia, Israel, Poland and Singapore.

Founded in 1975, DMMO's Frank R. Brownell III Apprentice Artist Program celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024 and remains a cornerstone of the company's artistic mission. Each summer, apprentice artists participate in a seven-week training program designed to provide the necessary skills to bridge the gap between academic study and a professional career. DMMO assembles a staff of talented conductors, coaches and directors to help guide each singer's development. Lisa Hasson, The Irene Graether Chorus Director and Director of the Apprentice Artist Program, works with General and Artistic Director Michael Egel and Director of Artistic Administration Allen Perriello to craft a variety of assignments for each apprentice's development over the course of the season.

For the 2026 season, 29 apprentice artists will make their DMMO debuts, with 11 returning for a second summer. Second-year apprentice artist and soprano Margaret Macaira Shannon said, “I am returning to DMMO for another summer because the program truly feels like family. It’s a place where young artists are given meaningful opportunities to perform and to learn from current industry leaders, both on and off the stage. I am incredibly grateful to be returning and can’t wait for summer 2026 to begin!”

Interest in the program continues to grow each season. In 2025, 1,017 singers applied to audition for the program, including 478 sopranos, 171 mezzo-sopranos, 157 tenors, 136 baritones, 73 basses, and 2 countertenors. Nearly 500 singers were heard in seven cities: Houston, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Des Moines.

“Few things bring me greater joy than a wonderful day of auditions,” said Michael Egel, the Linda Koehn General and Artistic Director. “Perhaps the most surprising aspect is the sheer number of young people eager to express themselves through song. This year's apprentice artists join us from across the county and around the world, and we're thrilled to welcome them to Iowa this summer."