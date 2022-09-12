Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens This Friday At the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

A deviously delicious Broadway smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years.

Des Moines News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens This Friday At the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

City Circle Theatre Company will present the Broadway smash musical Little Shop of Horrors September 16-18 & 23-25 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $14-$29. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the CCPA Box Office at 319-248-9370.

A deviously delicious Broadway smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. When fumbling floral assistant Seymour discovers a new and unusual breed of plant, the foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune...as long as Seymour keeps feeding it BLOOD. Determined to win the heart of the beautiful Audrey, Seymour finds himself thrust into an adventure filled with murder, romance, and mayhem.

Additional Ticketing Information:

• Student Rush! Students can buy any remaining seats for only $10 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, September 17. One night only!

• Groups of 10 or more save 15%! Contact the Box Office for more info.

The City of Coralville does not currently require the use of masks in its public, indoor facilities. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will still be made available for patrons during all CCPA events. If you have any questions, please contact Patron Services at 319-248-9372.

View the cast list online: bit.ly/CC_LittleShop


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Riverside Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere & MoreRiverside Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More
September 12, 2022

Riverside Theatre, Iowa City's resident professional theatre, has announced their 2022-2023 season. This will be the not-for-profit organization's 42nd season, and the first full season of plays in the newly opened 150-seat theatre.
Full Cast Announced for Next Season of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF North American TourFull Cast Announced for Next Season of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF North American Tour
September 1, 2022

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Non-Equity Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour. The tour will begin the 2022-2023 season on October 11, 2022 with a week of performances at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Edward Kottick Conducts An Evening of Irving Berlin September 9 at the Coralville Center for the Performing ArtsDr. Edward Kottick Conducts An Evening of Irving Berlin September 9 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
August 31, 2022

Under the baton of Dr. Edward Kottick, the CCPA Orchestra and guest soloists take the stage to deliver the music of Irving Berlin Friday, September 9 at 7:30 PM.
LeAnn Rimes Announces Nationwide JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOURLeAnn Rimes Announces Nationwide JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOUR
August 29, 2022

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes is helping fans get into the holiday spirit early by announcing “Joy: The Holiday Tour,” kicking off December 2nd and running through December 18th.
2022 Cloris Award Winners Announced - See the Full List!2022 Cloris Award Winners Announced - See the Full List!
August 29, 2022

Local theater companies and fans came out for the 2022 Cloris Awards Ceremony, the first time it was held at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater in West Des Moines. See the list of winners here!