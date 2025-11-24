Review: LES MISERABLES at Des Moines Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An epic musical is taking the stage this week as Des Moines Performing Arts gets ready for an epic change of its own. This week, it was announced that Monica Holt will take over as President and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts, succeeding Jeff Chelsvig, who is retiring. A big thank you to Jeff Chelsvig for the work he has done over the years, introducing so many to the power of the performing arts. The epic tale taking the stage at Des Moines Performing Arts is none other than the return engagement of “Les Misérables.”

“Les Misérables” tells the story of prisoner 24601, Jean Valjean, who is released from prison after stealing a loaf of bread and breaking a window pane. After being released, he breaks his parole as he is chased by Javert. Along his journey, he runs a factory for a while. While there, his foreman kicks out Fantine, who uses the job to support her daughter. When she becomes ill and passes, Valjean finds her daughter Cosette and raises her as though she were his daughter.

Having seen the show before, my favorite moments still hit me the same way. Walking into the theatre, you can't help but be taken by Matt Kinley’s amazing set and projections. It amazes me every time I see the show how he has designed the set to transition seamlessly from scene to scene. Paule Constable’s dim lighting design still packs a powerful punch, especially in the moments that he has lights come down on people to illustrate their death and afterlife. The costumes by Andreane Neofitou pop with color that contrasts with the set in each scene.

What was especially enjoyable for me was sitting back and hearing new performers take on these iconic characters. And this visit to Des Moines was no different. I missed checking the callboard before the show started, but I rushed during intermission to see who our Jean Valjean was, and saw it was understudy Randy Jeter. His voice is powerful and was a great fit for the role. His “Bring Me Home” was one of the most powerful renditions of the song I have ever heard.

Looking at the cast getting ready for the show, one name stood out to me: Lindsay Heather Pearce. Her name stuck out to me, having been a fan of “The Glee Project” and “Glee.” So, going into the performance, I knew her Fantine would have a powerful voice, and I was not disappointed. Not only did she give a powerful vocal during “I Dreamed a Dream,” but there was a depth to the role that compelled the audience to feel for her character and her character’s struggle.

Returning to the show is Preston Truman Boyd as Javert. He was previously in the show during the last stop in Des Moines in the same role. One of the things I appreciate about his Javert is how deeply he makes his character believe that he is doing what is right. It makes his struggle throughout the show that much more powerful each time he lets Valjean go. There is a weight that his character takes on and never lets go of.

I could go on about several performances in this show by Matt Crowle and Victoria Huston-Elem as the hilarious Thénardiers, or the beautiful love triangle of Jaedynn Latter, Alexa Lopez, and Peter Neureuther as Éponine, Cosette, and Marius. All of them deliver performances that keep this show one people can't help but fall in love with. A special shout-out goes to Nicholas Pattarini, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, David Thomas Walker, and Lamont J. Whitaker, who each served as understudies in this production.

Whether it’s your first visit to the barricades or your 100th, Les Misérables continues to be one of the most moving productions you will ever have the privilege to see. From its stunning sets and lights to its beautiful performances, it makes for one unforgettable evening. As Des Moines Performing Arts changes leadership, this show reminds us of the great things accomplished during Jeff Chelesvig’s tenure, so we can hear the people sing with Monica Holt as she takes over as “tomorrow comes.” To find out more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit Les Misérables - Des Moines Performing Arts.

