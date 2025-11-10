Des Moines Performing Arts Names Monica Holt As Next President & CEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) has announced Monica Holt, a nationally recognized arts leader and former Senior Vice President of Artistic Planning at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as its next President and CEO. Holt will begin in January 2026, following the retirement of Jeff Chelesvig, who concludes three decades of leadership this month.

“It is an honor to join Des Moines Performing Arts, an institution whose national reputation for artistic excellence is matched by its deep community roots,” Holt said. “I’m inspired by the opportunity to build on Jeff Chelesvig’s remarkable legacy while working alongside DMPA’s passionate staff and board to ensure the arts remain central to the lives of Americans at every stage. Together, we’ll strengthen DMPA’s role as both a world-class presenter and a vital community partner.”

During her 16-year tenure at The Kennedy Center, Holt held key leadership positions and was known as a collaborative innovator across the arts industry. As Senior Vice President of Artistic Planning, she oversaw programming for more than 2,000 events annually, guided a $110+ million budget, and led major strategic initiatives to expand audiences and revenue. She also launched new partnerships across sectors and championed the role of performing arts centers in civic wellbeing.

Before that, Holt served as Director of Marketing for The Kennedy Center, the Washington National Opera, and the National Symphony Orchestra, where she led teams in audience engagement and brand storytelling. An Emmy Award-winning executive producer, she also hosts the arts and culture podcast CI to Eye.

“Monica’s experience at The Kennedy Center and her track record of leading high-impact initiatives are impressive,” said Ardis Kelley, Chair of the DMPA Board of Directors. “Her ability to foster collaboration, embrace innovation, and deepen community connections—while maintaining the highest standards of artistic excellence—makes her the ideal leader to guide DMPA into its next chapter.”

Chelesvig will retire on November 21, concluding his 30-year tenure with DMPA. To ensure a smooth transition, Heidi Watkins, longtime Vice President and CFO, will serve as interim President and CEO until Holt begins in January.

About Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Performing Arts is a private, nonprofit organization celebrating more than 40 seasons of presenting the performing arts across four stages: the Civic Center, Stoner Theater, Temple Theater, and Cowles Commons. The organization presents major Broadway and educational touring productions, as well as concerts and events featuring local and regional partners such as the Des Moines Symphony.

All performances of the Broadway Series are supported by Willis Automotive Campus; the Temple Theater Series is supported by Prairie Meadows; and the Family Series is supported by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

For more information, visit DMPA.org.