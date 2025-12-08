Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhouse Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Marquis Bundy
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
27%
Michael Tomlinson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Playhouse
21%
Caitlyn Porter
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Ankeny Community Theatre
10%
Stella Webster
- BRIGHT STAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
9%
Ellie Cole/Anna McKernan
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Urbandale Community Theatre
8%
Jenna Schoppe
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
8%
Jenna Levendusky
- THE PROM
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
7%
Jenna Schoppe
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
5%
Kait Auburn
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
4%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaitlyn Munro
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
34%
Kailan Wing
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Urbandale Community Theatre
21%
Michelle Vaudrin
- ANASTASIA
- Carousel Theatre of Indianola
18%
Angela Lampe
- BRIGHT STAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
15%
Thomas J.C. Gluodenis
- ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
12%Best Direction Of A Musical
Adam Haselhuhn
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
25%
Nicholas Amundson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Playhouse
20%
Katy merriman
- WAITRESS
- Des Moines Playhouse
20%
Jenna Schoppe
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
8%
Courtney Crouse
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
8%
Michael Beasley
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS YOUTH EDITION
- CAP Theatre
6%
Katrina Ploof
- BRIGHT STAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
5%
Amy Fritsche
- ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
4%
Julie Rodish-Reed
- ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION
- CAP Theatre
4%Best Direction Of A Play
Cheryl Clark
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
26%
Maggie Schmitt
- WITCH
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
24%
Jolene Gentzler
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- CAP Theatre
15%
Lauren Mills
- HARVEY
- Ankeny Community Theatre
14%
Christine Yoder
- THE CAP RADIO HOUR
- CAP Theatre
11%
Dan Chase
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ankeny Community Theatre
6%
Emma Ahlin
- STORYVILLE
- CAP Theatre
4%Best Ensemble SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
20%WAITRESS
- Des Moines Playhouse
15%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Community Playhouse
14%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
8%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
7%THE PROM
- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre
7%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
4%JERSEY BOYS
- Des Moines Community Playhouse
4%HELLO, DOLLY!
- Urbandale Community Theatre
3%BRIGHT STAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
3%WITCH
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
3%TORCH SONG
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
2%ANYTHING GOES
- Tallgrass Theatre Company
2%ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION
- CAP Theatre
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS YOUTH EDITION
- CAP Theatre
1%HARVEY
- Ankeny Community Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Phil Lee
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
26%
Sam Stephen
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Playhouse
21%
Sam Stephen
- WAITRESS
- Des Moines Playhouse
20%
James Kolditz
- ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
11%
Will Coeur
- WITCH
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
10%
Hope Stice
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Urbandale Community Theatre
7%
Will Coeur
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
5%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Brandon Record
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
23%
Renee Davenport
- ANYTHING GOES
- Tallgrass Theatre Company
14%
Brandon Record
- BRIGHT STAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
8%
Sabin Fisher
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
8%
Brandon Record
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
8%
Cameron Mitchell
- THE PROM
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
7%
Katy Merriman
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Playhouse
7%
Sabin Fisher
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
6%
Anna Zaino
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Urbandale Community Theatre
5%
Sabin Fisher
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
4%
Tatum Murphy
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS YOUTH EDITION
- CAP Theatre
4%
Jordan Miyoshi
- THE PROM
- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre
3%
Connor Crotzer Scartascini
- ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
3%
Erin Murphy
- ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION
- CAP Theatre
2%Best Musical SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
23%WAITRESS
- Des Moines Playhouse
18%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Community Playhouse
16%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
10%THE PROM
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
7%BRIGHT STAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
7%HELLO, DOLLY!
- Urbandale Community Theatre
4%ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
4%ANYTHING GOES
- Tallgrass Theatre Company
3%ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION
- CAP Theatre
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS YOUTH EDITION
- CAP Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Hannah Zepeda
- WAITRESS
- Des Moines Playhouse
11%
Peyton Haacke
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
10%
Jonah Mendoza
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
10%
Maddie Davis
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
5%
Calvin Clark
- ANYTHING GOES
- Tallgrass Theatre Company
5%
Ashley Rodgers
- ANYTHING GOES
- Tallgrass Theatre Company
5%
Vanessa Dominguez
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
4%
Wesley Goerend
- DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Des Moines Community Playhouse
4%
Evan Schettler
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Playhouse
4%
Jesse Wilkerson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
4%
Sammi Aaron
- THE PROM
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
3%
Charlotte Proctor
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Playhouse
3%
Allison Wergeland
- ANASTASIA
- Carousel Theater
3%
Emy Hulbert
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
3%
Ben Green
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Urbandale Community Theatre
3%
Andy McKissick
- WAITRESS
- Des Moines Playhouse
3%
Christine Yoder
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Urbandale Community Theatre
2%
Alex Schaeffer
- WAITRESS
- Des Moines Playhouse
2%
Benjamin Green
- JERSEY BOYS
- Des Moines Community Playhouse
2%
Meara Wallace
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
2%
Erin Tracy
- THE PROM
- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre
2%
Elisa Carlson
- ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
2%
Rebecca Hunt
- BRIGHT STAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
2%
Gavin Runles
- JERSEY BOYS
- Des Moines Playhouse
1%
Mia Rivera
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
1%Best Performer In A Play
Whit Ellsworth
- TORCH SONG
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
12%
Sean Canuso
- HARVEY
- Ankeny Community Theatre
12%
Katie Hughes
- DRACULA:A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Des Moines Playhouse
10%
Grayce Wanner
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- CAP Theatre
8%
Jessie Worden
- MEN ON BOATS
- Des Moines Playhouse
8%
Corley Blackford
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- CAP Theatre
8%
Ben Nuckolls
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
7%
Brittny Rebhuhn
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
5%
Michael Beasley
- MEN ON BOATS
- Des Moines Playhouse
5%
Rebecca Shell
- WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
- Ankeny Community Theatre
5%
Mary Yarkoski
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
4%
Katharine Yoder
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- CAP Theatre
4%
Mary Bricker smith
- MEN ON BOATS
- Des Moines Playhouse
4%
Catie miller
- MEN ON BOATS
- Des Moines Playhouse
3%
Jude Mangum
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- CAP Theatre
3%
Thom Sinn
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
2%Best Play A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- CAP Theatre
18%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
17%MEN ON BOATS
- Des Moines Playhouse
13%HARVEY
- Ankeny Community Theatre
12%A COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
10%WITCH
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
9%YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
8%TORCH SONG
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
6%UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
4%THE CAP RADIO HOUR
- CAP Theatre
2%STORYVILLE
- CAP Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicholas Amundson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Playhouse
22%
JP Ungs
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
21%
Nicholas Amundson/Katie Hughes
- WAITRESS
- Des Moines Playhouse
15%
Aaron Kennedy
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
10%
Benjamin Kramer
- BRIGHT STAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
8%
Jess Ford
- ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
6%
Trae Blessing
- SALOON KEEPERS DAUGHTER
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
5%
Kate Kanne Smith
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Urbandale Community Theatre
4%
Bobbie Buie
- WITCH
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
4%
Lauren Mills, Katie Wollan
- HARVEY
- Ankeny Community Theatre
3%
Dan Chase
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Ankeny Community Theatre
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Williams
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
32%
Derek Phelps
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Playhouse
29%
Emma McCalla
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
16%
Emma McCalla
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
10%
Keeley Wright-Ogren
- WITCH
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
8%
Abby Martin
- HARVEY
- Ankeny Community Theatre
6%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ty Porter
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
13%
Calvin Clark
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Playhouse
13%
Emily Devick
- WAITRESS
- Des Moines Playhouse
7%
Arick Brooks
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
5%
Juan Ramirez
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
5%
Dylan Renart
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
4%
Alicia Koda Scott
- WAITRESS
- Des Moines Playhouse
4%
Maddie Davis
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
4%
Sara Schneider
- THE PROM
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
3%
Andy McKissick
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
3%
Josh Wing
- WAITRESS
- Des Moines Playhouse
3%
Canaan Richardson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
3%
Alex Lindsley
- ANASTASIA
- Carousel Theatre of Indianola
3%
Jake Hinrichsen
- THE PROM
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
3%
Caitlyn Porter
- JERSEY BOYS
- Des Moines Playhouse
3%
Hunter Quinn
- BRIGHT STAR
- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre
2%
Benjamin Green
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Urbandale Community Theatre
2%
Chayse MacLennan
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Urbandale Community Theatre
2%
Dane Van Brocklin
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Playhouse
2%
Ashley Schaeffer
- BRIGHT STAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
2%
Jude Mangum
- ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION
- CAP Theatre
1%
Paul Olson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Des Moines Playhouse
1%
Meara Wallace
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
1%
Mandy McGovern
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
1%
Karl Hamilton
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jessie Worden
- MEN ON BOATS
- Des Moines Playhouse
19%
Sabrina Fullhart
- HARVEY
- Ankeny Community Theatre
13%
Ethan Seiser
- TORCH SONG
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
13%
Whit Ellsworth
- GRAND HORIZONS
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
12%
Sophie Bass
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre
11%
Jennifer Green
- A COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
9%
Jake Hinrichsen
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre
8%
Mason Ferguson
- WITCH
- Iowa Stage Theater Company
6%
Patrick Determan
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre
6%
Kathy Taylor
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
43%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Des Moines Playhouse
29%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Des Moines Community Playhouse
11%ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION
- CAP Theatre
9%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS YOUTH EDITION
- CAP Theatre
8%Favorite Local Theatre
Des Moines Playhouse
23%
Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
17%
ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre
13%
The Clinton Area Showboat Theater
13%
CAP Theatre
8%
Tallgrass Theatre Company
8%
Iowa Stage Theater Company
5%
Ankeny Community Theatre
4%
The Playhouse
3%
Carousel Theatre of Indianola
3%
Urbandale Community Theatre
2%