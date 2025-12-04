🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Circle Theatre Company will present Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts for two weekends in December.

The musical features well-known Berlin standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean,” and the title song. The production is sponsored by Richard and Ann Burton.

The cast features Kent Reynolds as Bob Wallace; Adam Kopfman as Phil Davis; Paige Kennedy as Betty Haynes; Lauren Galliart as Judy Haynes; Royce Blackburn as Gen. Henry Waverly; Mary Denmead as Martha Watson; Evelyn Whitsitt as Susan Waverly; Zack Kenyon as Ralph Sheldrake; Sabrina Duke as Rita; Nicolette Mayer as Rhoda; Mike Torkelson as Ezekiel Foster; and Andrew Bryant as Mike.

The ensemble includes Dasha Bezugla, Greg Brown, Kleo Burkum, Kurt Burkum, Avery Cassell, Lila Chimenti, Abby Dart, Austin Gordley, Bella Hohenadel, Lyrah Huggins, Allie Klinsky, Abigail Lerohl, Shelby Myers, Valerie Teets, Abby Whitsitt, and Chelsie Wilde. Featured dancers are indicated with an asterisk.

Directed by Keegan Huckfeldt, with music direction by Jessica Palmer and stage management by Sam O’Brien.

Tickets range from $19–33 before fees and may be purchased online at CoralvilleArts.org or by calling (319) 248-9370. The box office is open by phone Wednesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and in person one hour before each performance at 1301 5th Street.