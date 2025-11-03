Des Moines Performing Arts to Present Queen Singalong at The Temple Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Des Moines Performing Arts has revealed a new engagement headed to the Temple Theater. Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents: We Will CHOIR! You!: An EPIC QUEEN Sing-Along, May 15, 2026, at 6 p.m. at the Temple Theater.

The show is a fully interactive, participatory show that turns audience into performer! So great ready to laugh, dance and sing! your hearts out to Queen's biggest hits with hundreds of other music-lovers just like you.

Since 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! directors Daveed Goldman + Nobu Adilman have blurred the lines between performer and audience, traveling the world to create harmony with strangers and friends alike.

They've collaborated with renowned artists like Patti Smith, David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Rick Astley, Rufus Wainwright, and even Kermit the Frog at New York's Lincoln Center, creating memorable videos that have garnered views in the millions. Now it's your turn to SING!, so grab your friends, get your tickets and we'll C! you there! #NeverStopSinging