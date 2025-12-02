SIX Comes to Des Moines Civic Center in January

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The touring Broadway show Six the Musical will arrive at Des Moines Civic Center for a new engagement next year. Performances will run from Jan. 13 to Jan. 18, 2026.

The production reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as a modern pop-rock girl-group, blending historical narrative with high-energy performances — an experience aimed at fans of musical theater and contemporary music alike. According to the 2025–26 season schedule from Des Moines Performing Arts, the show is part of its "Willis Broadway Series."

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Tickets for “Six the Musical” can be purchased through the Civic Center ticket office, by phone at 515-246-2322, or online via the Des Moines Performing Arts website.