The Met: Live in HD's LA BOHEME to Screen at Varsity Cinema

Des Moines Metro Opera and the Des Moines Film are partnering to bring The Met: Live in HD series to the historic Varsity Cinema beginning with Puccini's La Bohème, November 8, 2025.

The Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live, high-definition cinema transmissions brings the best of the Met's stage directly to movie theaters across the globe. While Des Moines audiences have previously enjoyed The Met: Live in HD, this marks the first time the acclaimed series will be shown at the Varsity Cinema, expanding local access to world-class opera in a beloved nonprofit art house cinema.

A New Opera Experience in a Historic Setting This season's lineup features ten spectacular productions from November through May, offering audiences a front-row seat to the Met's biggest stars, most celebrated conductors, and breathtaking new productions. The season launches with Puccini's La Bohème on Saturday, November 8 at noon (CT), the world's most beloved opera about young artists navigating love, loss and life in Paris in the early 1800s.

Other highlights include the world premiere of Bates/Scheer's The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, Massenet's Cinderella, Wagner's Tristan und Isolde, Mozart's The Magic Flute, Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin and Frank/Cruz's El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego. To view the full schedule, click HERE. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students and seniors. Screenings take place Saturdays at noon at the Varsity.