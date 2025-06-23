Des Moines Performing Arts Unveils the 2025- 26 PRAIRIE MEADOWS TEMPLE COMEDY SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) has revealed the 2025â€“26 lineup for the Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series, featuring three productions in the season ticket package and one special add-on engagement. All performances will take place at the intimate Temple Theater in downtown Des Moines.

Headlining the season is the return of Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy, the Temple Theaterâ€™s longest-running production. The hit show, which previously ran for a record 68 weeks from October 2002 to February 2004, marks its eighth engagement in Des Moines and returns just in time for the holiday season.

2025â€“26 Season Ticket Package:

Disenchanted | October 14â€“19, 2025

Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy | November 18â€“December 7, 2025

Twilight Zone UnScripted | March 17â€“22, 2026

Add-On Engagement:

The Naked Magicians | February 12â€“14, 2026

Season ticket packages start at $97 and are on sale now. Packages can be purchased in person at the Civic Center Ticket Office, by calling 515-246-2322, or online at DMPA.org. Single tickets for all productions will go on sale at a later date.

Comments