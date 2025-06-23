 tracking pixel
Des Moines Performing Arts Unveils the 2025- 26 PRAIRIE MEADOWS TEMPLE COMEDY SERIES

The new Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series includes Triple Espresso, Disenchanted, and more.

By: Jun. 23, 2025
Des Moines Performing Arts Unveils the 2025- 26 PRAIRIE MEADOWS TEMPLE COMEDY SERIES Image
Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) has revealed the 2025â€“26 lineup for the Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series, featuring three productions in the season ticket package and one special add-on engagement. All performances will take place at the intimate Temple Theater in downtown Des Moines.

Headlining the season is the return of Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy, the Temple Theaterâ€™s longest-running production. The hit show, which previously ran for a record 68 weeks from October 2002 to February 2004, marks its eighth engagement in Des Moines and returns just in time for the holiday season.

2025â€“26 Season Ticket Package:

  • Disenchanted | October 14â€“19, 2025

  • Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy | November 18â€“December 7, 2025

  • Twilight Zone UnScripted | March 17â€“22, 2026

Add-On Engagement:

  • The Naked Magicians | February 12â€“14, 2026

Season ticket packages start at $97 and are on sale now. Packages can be purchased in person at the Civic Center Ticket Office, by calling 515-246-2322, or online at DMPA.org. Single tickets for all productions will go on sale at a later date.



