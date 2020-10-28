City Circle Announces Two Virtual Shows This December

Both shows will be available to stream On Demand via ShowTix4u.

City Circle Theatre Company will present two virtual productions this December: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, by Oscar Wilde, December 4-6; and A CHRISTMAS CABARET, written and directed by Katie Colletta, December 18-20.

Both shows will be available to stream On Demand via ShowTix4u. Tickets are $12-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

December 4, 5, & 6

In fashionable Victorian London, Jack and Algernon escape their responsibilities by leading adventurous double lives. It's all good fun until both friends adopt the same alter ego! Suddenly two men named "Earnest Worthing" are wooing England's most eligible young ladies. Just one step ahead of disaster, the friends must grapple with the hilarious consequences of their deception in this "trivial comedy for serious people." Full of Oscar Wilde's dazzling wordplay, this beloved comedy leaves no doubt that fact is more fanciful than fiction.

A CHRISTMAS CABARET

December 18, 19, & 20

When the quarantine blues cause Santa to consider canceling Christmas, it is up to the elves to restore his holiday spirit! Featuring talented performers from throughout the Corridor, this musical variety show will bring the holidays right to your screen in this internet broadcast. Written and directed by Katie Colletta.

City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre for over 20 years and is a resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. For information about upcoming performances visit www.CoralvilleArts.org of call the CCPA Box Office at 319-248-9370.

