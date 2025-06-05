Third Rail Projects to Premiere SWEET & LUCKY: ECHO This August In Denver

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nearly a decade after Sweet & Lucky first transformed Denver’s theatre scene, DCPA Off-Center and acclaimed New York-based company Third Rail Projects are teaming up once again to bring audiences Sweet & Lucky: Echo—a theatrical companion piece to their groundbreaking 2016 immersive production.

Set within a sprawling 15,000-square-foot warehouse at DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park—the Denver Center’s temporary home for large-scale immersive programming—Sweet & Lucky: Echo offers audiences a 360-degree exploration of fragmented memory and intimate storytelling. During the two-hour journey, guests will move through the space alongside performers, encountering scenes that unravel the story of a love shaped by time and recollection.

“Returning to Denver nine years later to share a companion story to Sweet & Lucky is incredibly meaningful for us,” said Zach Morris, Co-Artistic Director of Third Rail Projects. “The original was a milestone in our artistic journey and left a lasting impression on Denver audiences and the immersive theatre community at large. The response was deeply moving and affirmed the power of intimate, transformative experiences. Echo builds on that foundation and brings a new story to life.”

The original Sweet & Lucky was Off-Center’s first foray into large-scale immersive work and helped establish Denver as a national hub for boundary-pushing theatre. The collaboration with Third Rail Projects—a company widely celebrated for immersive productions like Then She Fell and Ghost Light—was a critical and audience hit, setting a new standard for site-specific theatrical storytelling.

“As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of Off-Center, and mark nine years since Sweet & Lucky, we’re thrilled to reunite with Third Rail Projects to revisit its powerful themes and reimagine a new story for this moment,” said Charlie Miller, Executive Director and Curator of DCPA Off-Center. “This next chapter continues our mission to push theatrical boundaries and craft experiences that place the audience at the center of the story.”

Sweet & Lucky: Echo opens this summer in Denver. Presale tickets are available now, with public ticket sales beginning June 20. For more information and to secure tickets, visit denvercenter.org.

