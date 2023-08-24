TOM PAPA: 2023 COMEDY TOUR Comes to the Lincoln Center as Part of the 2023 Laugh Riot Comedy Series

Comedy Works Entertainment and LC Live proudly welcomes Tom Papa: 2023 COMEDY TOUR as part of the 2023 Laugh Riot Comedy Series coming to The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, CO on Friday, October 13th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday, August 23rd and can be purchased online at LCTIX.com.

ABOUT Tom Papa: With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage.

The comedian has had 5 highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix including his most recent 2022 Netflix special, What A Day!, which was taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

Tom recently released his highly anticipated third book, We’re All In This Together…..So Make Some Room. The book compiles comedic essays that aim to unite us through our stupidity. Every mistake has already been made, and this should bring us great comfort as we join together in our fight for survival, or at least in our attempt to get through the day. Whether we like it or not, we're all in this together.

In 2020, Tom released his second book, You’re Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, which was the follow-up to Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas both released by St Martin’s Press, making “Summer Must Read” lists from Parade Magazine to The New York Post. Tom is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine.

Tom’s highly rated podcast, Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, features Tom and his guest eating, drinking, and celebrating the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing and always funny conversations. He also hosts the popular daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune on Sirius XM Channel 93 and the monthly show, Come To Papa Live on Channel 94.

Tom has appeared in many fan-favorite films including the Nike inspired film, Air alongside Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Jason Bateman, Paper Spiders, The Informant opposite Matt Damon, Analyze That opposite Robert DeNiro, and The Haunted World of El Superbeasto opposite Paul Giamatti. He can also be seen alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, Behind the Candelabra, which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and won 11 Emmys.

On TV, Tom hosted the NBC series, The Marriage Ref, which ran for two seasons and had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, The New Adventures of Old Christine.

Tom is currently on his Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour! When he’s not on the road, Tom lives in Los Angeles with his wife, two daughters, a cat and dog where he spends most of his time writing and baking bread. For more info on Tom go-to: www.tompapa.com.