Sam Adams to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark
Comedy Works has announced that Sam Adams will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark: Saturday, November 14 / 7:00 PM / $22.00.
He's a prize-winning comedian, an award-winning sports journalist, a television commercial actor, a keynote public speaker, a Master of Ceremonies ... and a wedding officiant. Talented. Accomplished. Versatile. During the summer of 2018, the True Color video clip from Sam's Dry Bar Comedy special (titled Incoherently True) went viral - with over 10 million Facebook views in less than 72 hours. Sam's energetic, comically-insightful act is 100 percent profanity-free and filled with observations about his every-day encounters. He is a headline performer and featured speaker at corporate events across the country, and has shared stages with national-touring comedians and music recording artists - a genre-jumping list of nationally-known performers ranging from comedians Craig Ferguson, Frank Caliendo, Kevin Nealon, Josh Blue and David Alan Grier to music's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Heart and seven-time Grammy Award winner Al Jarreau.
Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com