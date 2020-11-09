Sam Adams to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Adams will perform on November 14.

Comedy Works has announced that Sam Adams will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark: Saturday, November 14 / 7:00 PM / $22.00.

He's a prize-winning comedian, an award-winning sports journalist, a television commercial actor, a keynote public speaker, a Master of Ceremonies ... and a wedding officiant. Talented. Accomplished. Versatile. During the summer of 2018, the True Color video clip from Sam's Dry Bar Comedy special (titled Incoherently True) went viral - with over 10 million Facebook views in less than 72 hours. Sam's energetic, comically-insightful act is 100 percent profanity-free and filled with observations about his every-day encounters. He is a headline performer and featured speaker at corporate events across the country, and has shared stages with national-touring comedians and music recording artists - a genre-jumping list of nationally-known performers ranging from comedians Craig Ferguson, Frank Caliendo, Kevin Nealon, Josh Blue and David Alan Grier to music's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Heart and seven-time Grammy Award winner Al Jarreau.

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

