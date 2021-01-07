Pianist David Korevaar To Perform Two Programs in January

Award-winning pianist David Korevaar will present a solo recital live streamed from the University of Colorado's Grusin Hall on Tuesday, January 26 at 7:30PM MST (9:30PM EST). The program entitled Variations Fantastiques, a journey through keyboard music from the Italian Renaissance to the Harlem Renaissance will include works by Frescobaldi, C.P.E. Bach, Mozart, Clara and Robert Schumann , and Margaret Bonds . The pay as you can event will be streamed live at cupresents.org

Korevaar will continue his virtual collaborations with longtime duo partner, noted violinist, Chas Wetherbee in a program of music by Jewish composers which will premiere on Youtube on January 16 at 7:00PM MST (9:00PM EST).

In programming his solo recital, Korevaar says "I found myself considering the threads that went forward and back through the history of keyboard music linking the ideas of variation, fantasy, improvisation, and virtuosity. The result is a program of works that all exploit the principle of variation, although only one piece, Clara Schumann's undervalued set of variations on a theme by Robert, bears that title. I also saw this as an opportunity to expand my repertoire, and to consider music that I thought was underperformed-works that we read about, but don't actually play; works by women and composers of color." The January 26 recital includes Robert Schumann 's Etudes Symphoniques, Op. 13, which Korevaar calls "a wild and wonderful masterpiece," paired with Clara Wieck Schumann's Variations on a theme by Robert Schumann , Op. 20, Mozart's Rondo in A Minor, K511, Fresobaldi's Partite 14 sopra l'aria della Romanesca, CPE Bach's Rondo in G Major, Wq. 59, No. 2 and Margaret Bonds ' Spiritual Suite. This last piece, written by Bonds in the 1960's, is a work that Korevaar discovered this fall as he was exploring music by Black composers. Korevaar says "I'd enjoyed playing a few of her songs in the past, so I was thrilled to find this wonderful suite of pieces based on well-known tunes from the African-American tradition."

Korevaar and acclaimed violinist Charles Wetherbee will present their latest virtual recital from the University of Colorado Boulder's Grusin Hall on Saturday, January 16 which will be live streamed at Wetherbee's YouTube Channel at

The program features music by composers with Jewish associations, including Felix Mendelssohn 's Violin Sonata in F Major, Marion Bauer's Fantasia quasi una Sonata, Op. 18 and Ernest Bloch's Baal Shem Suite. Korevaar is especially excited to perform the music of composer Bauer, who he calls "a remarkable early 20th century American figure who was active in promoting new music and the works of other women composers and performers."

Korevaar and Wetherbee have a long history of concertizing and recording together. Recent collaborations include the release by the duo of two recordings including an album dedicated to the works of Iranian-American composer Reza Vali, which AllMusic praised as "an important release in the field of 20th century chamber music" and a disc of three violin sonatas by Russian/German composer Paul Juon in which American Record Guide recognized the duo as "expert, sensitive, and committed performers who bring this forgotten music to vivid life."