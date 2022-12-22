Photos: See UNC ASIAN MIXED ENSEMBLE At The 2022 Beethoven In The Rockies Concert Series
This concert featured various works by de Lalande, Debussy, Arensky, and a guest performance of Kreisler’s ‘Tambourin chinois’.
The Beethoven in the Rockies: Concert Series had their fourth concert on October 14, 2022, and took the audience on a journey to the East, presenting the University of Northern Colorado, UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble performing traditional and modern gems of Asian repertoire on original and modern instruments as well as Western masterworks inspired by the rich Asian cultural heritage.
See the beauty of BITR's concert Journey to the East at the UNC Campus Commons: Performance Hall below!
This concert featured various works by de Lalande, Debussy, Arensky, and a guest performance of Kreisler's 'Tambourin chinois' by violinist Edward W. Hardy and pianist Hanguang Wang.
Click here for program notes.
Photo credit: Shuang "Iris" Zhang
Dr. Jittapim Nan Yamprai
Dr. Adam Piotr Zukiewicz
UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble
Dr. Jittapim Nan Yamprai and the UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble
UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble
Dancers from the UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble
Dancers from the UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble
UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble
Hanguang Wang and Edward W. Hardy
Hanguang Wang and Edward W. Hardy
UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble
UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble
