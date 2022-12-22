Photos: See UNC ASIAN MIXED ENSEMBLE At The 2022 Beethoven In The Rockies Concert Series

The Beethoven in the Rockies: Concert Series had their fourth concert on October 14, 2022, and took the audience on a journey to the East, presenting the University of Northern Colorado, UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble performing traditional and modern gems of Asian repertoire on original and modern instruments as well as Western masterworks inspired by the rich Asian cultural heritage.

See the beauty of BITR's concert Journey to the East at the UNC Campus Commons: Performance Hall below!

This concert featured various works by de Lalande, Debussy, Arensky, and a guest performance of Kreisler's 'Tambourin chinois' by violinist Edward W. Hardy and pianist Hanguang Wang.

Photo credit: Shuang "Iris" Zhang