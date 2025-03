Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Michael Longfellow is coming to Comedy Works South at the Landmark this week. Performances will run March 13 - 15. Michael Longfellow is a cast member on Saturday Night Live since season forty-eight.

Prior to SNL, Michael was one of eight comedians chosen for the inaugural Netflix Introducing showcase at the Netflix is a Joke Festival in 2022 and made his late-night debut on Conan in 2018.

Comments