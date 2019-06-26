Lakewood Cultural Center Announces the LCC Presents 2019-2020 Season

The Lakewood Cultural Center (LCC) is proud to announce the LCC Presents 2019-2020 season, bringing an exciting mix of music, dance and theater to Lakewood beginning in September. LCC is known for its exceptional programs, offering intimate access to world-class performances in its 320-seat theater.

Season subscriptions and create-your-own packages are now available at Lakewood.org/LCCPresents, 303-987-7845 or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office at 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue). Tickets for individual performances go on sale Thursday, Aug. 1.

The LCC Presents 2019-2020 season:

Tomáš Kubínek - Miracle Man

7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27

Kubínek is a comic genius, vaudevillian and all-round charmer who gives audiences an utterly joyous experience. His solo performance "Miracle Man" is a rip-roaring revival of strongman stunts, couples counseling and mass hypnosis that will leave you laughing.

Childsplay in "Maddi's Fridge"

6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 | Family program; suitable for children ages 6 and older.

Sofia discovers that Maddi has no food in her refrigerator. How can she help her best friend? Based on the book by Lois Brandt, this hour-long play addresses childhood hunger and food insecurity through an endearing exploration of friendship.

The Cashore Marionettes: Life in Motion

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17

This internationally acclaimed performance is a powerful, surprising and theatrically satisfying masterwork. A series of scenes taken from everyday life and set to classical music delight audiences through a combination of humor, pathos and poetic insight. Suitable for audiences ages 12 and older.

Ballet Hispánico

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

America's leading Latino dance organization features a bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance with work that is an athletic tour de force. Renowned choreographers offer passionate and culturally relative works that take audiences on a thought-provoking journey.

Minetti Quartett with pianist Andreas Klein

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7

A musical sensation from Austria, this award-winning string quartet has performed at leading chamber music festivals and the world's greatest concert halls. The group teams up with distinguished German pianist, Andreas Klein, for a truly incredible performance.

Nobuntu

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10

Back by popular demand! From Zimbabwe, this female a cappella quintet has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional African songs to Afro jazz to gospel, with pure voices and traditional instruments.

Slavic Soul Party!

7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Fiery Balkan brass, irresistible beats, Roma accordion wizardry and great jazz chops make this group America's No. 1 band for Balkan-soul-gypsy-funk. The nine-piece party band will perform a subtle, funky and brilliant interpretation of Duke Ellington's iconic big-band jazz score "Far East Suite."

Canadian Brass

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5

For almost 50 years, this internationally renowned brass quintet has captivated audiences with unparalleled musicality and love of performing that has become the ensemble's hallmark. Enjoy an entertaining evening of seasonal favorites, holiday classics and brass standards.

Timothy P. and the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers

7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8

A toe-tapping holiday tradition! Consummate entertainer Timothy P. Irvin returns to the stage with acclaimed Western musician and songwriter Jon Chandler; Ernie Martinez, 2018 Western Music Association Instrumentalist of the Year; Mary Huckins of Dakota Blonde; and other outstanding Colorado acoustic musicians.

"The Amazing Adventures of Robinson Crusoe" co-presented with Missoula Children's Theatre

1 and 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 | Family program; suitable for children ages 5 and older.

Years after Robinson and his goat named Wilson are shipwrecked, the island has become a tourist destination with a singing leopard, a tribe known for its colorful coifs and Friday's Seaside Resort. Fifty local students will be cast in this original adaptation by the nation's largest touring children's theater company. (Audition details at Lakewood.org/MCT.)

Cuentos: Tales from the Latino World with David Gonzales

7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 | Family program; suitable for children ages 6 and older.

David Gonzales, recipient of the International Performing Arts for Youth "Lifetime Achievement Award for Sustained Excellence," paints a vivid picture of the people and rich cultures of the Spanish-speaking world with colorful tales from the Caribbean, South America and the Bronx!

Reverso

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29

Illuminating the porous boundaries between classical and jazz, this acclaimed transoceanic chamber jazz project performs original music inspired by Maurice Ravel's "Le Tombeau de Couperin" and Les Six. Reverso features trombonist Ryan Keberle, pianist Frank Woeste, drummer Adam Cruz and cellist Erik Friedlander.

ETHEL's Documerica

7:30 p.m., Friday, March 13

Performed with electrifying virtuosity by the indie-classical string quartet ETHEL, this multimedia concert melds evocative imagery from a 1970s photographic archive commissioned by the Environmental Protection Agency with original music by some of today's top composers for a meditation on America's relationship to our land, our resources and ourselves.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" co-presented with Performance Now Theatre Company

7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays; March 20-April 5

When a die-hard musical theater fan puts on a recording of his favorite Jazz Age musical comedy, an extravagant fantasy unfolds in his living room. A Broadway starlet and her debonair fiancé, bumbling gangsters, a misguided lover and an intoxicated chaperone create an evening of madcap delight.

The Lao Tizer Quartet featuring Nelson Rangell

7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 11

Fresh off its new Billboard Jazz Top 10 album, this quartet delivers an explosive mix of jazz, rock, classical, funk and world rhythms. Led by keyboardist and composer Lao Tizer, the band features saxophonist/flutist extraordinaire Nelson Rangell, drum phenom Gene Coye and bass legend Ric Fierabracci.

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2019-2020 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), a unique funding source serving hundreds of metro Denver arts, culture, and scientific organizations; Colorado Creative Industries; and National Endowment for the Arts.





