Jamie Lissow Set to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark December 4–6

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedy Works South at the Landmark will welcome JAMIE LISSO W for a series of performances from December 4–6. Lissow, a regular weekly guest on the late-night talk show Gutfeld! on Fox, is known for his work on the Netflix series Real Rob, which he co-wrote and co-produced alongside Rob Schneider.

His credits also include appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, a Comedy Central half-hour special, and a widely viewed Dry Bar Comedy special.

Lissow recently completed work on the feature film Daddy Daughter Trip, appearing with John Cleese, Rob Schneider, and Michael Bublé, and is currently writing and set to star in The Animal 2 for Fox/Tubi. He continues to perform stand-up comedy at venues across the country.

Comedy Works South will present Lissow on Thursday, 4 December at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, 5 December at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 6 December at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35 depending on performance time. Advance tickets are available through ComedyWorks.com.

Guests attending the performance may access preferred seating at Lucy Restaurant with a dining reservation. Information is available at LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.