JUSTIN WILLMAN: MAGIC FOR HUMANS IN PERSON is Coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver This October

Comedy Works Entertainment will present JUSTIN WILLMAN: MAGIC FOR HUMANS IN PERSON coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, October 16th at 7:00pm. Tickets are $34.50 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $109.50 plus applicable fees that include preferred seating, a post-show meet and greet and a signed poster. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh. He's best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic For Humans. But you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances (The Tonight Show, The Today Show, Ellen, Conan...). Or maybe you know his work as a host (Cupcake Wars; Halloween Wars; Win, Lose or Draw...). Or maybe he's the child magician you hired in suburban St. Louis in the '90s. If you don't know Justin, he's a magician and comedian who's mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh). His live show is simultaneously mind-blowing and hilarious, and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible.

Justin is also a proud father, a loving husband, and has zero experience as a licensed boat mechanic (that's a different Justin Willman).