HELLBOY Screening With Ron Perlman Announced At Paramount Theatre, December 17

Comedy Works Entertainment presents A LIVE CONVERSATION WITH Ron Perlman PLUS A SCREENING OF HELLBOY at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, December 17th at 7:00pm.

Ron Perlman is a classically-trained actor who has appeared in countless stage plays, feature films and television productions. He started out strong as Amoukar, one of the tribesmen in Jean-Jacques Annaud's Academy Award-winning film Quest for Fire (1981), for which he earned a Genie Award nomination. His first real breakthrough came later when he landed the role of the noble lion-man Vincent, opposite Linda Hamilton on the fantasy series Beauty and the Beast (1987). His work in this role earned him not only a Golden Globe Award but an underground fan following.

Ron received worldwide fame when his good friend Guillermo Del Toro helped him land the title role in the big-budget comic book movie Hellboy (2004). Del Toro fought the studio for four years because they wanted a more secure name, but he stood his ground and in 2004, after almost 25 years in and out of obscurity, Perlman became a household name and a sought-out actor. Perlman has had one of the most offbeat careers in film, playing everything from a prehistoric ape-man to an aging transsexual and will always be a rarity in Hollywood. Other notable roles include the cunning Norman Arbuthnot in The Last Supper (1995), sniper expert Koulikov in Enemy at the Gates (2001), vampire leader Reinhardt in Blade II (2002), his reprisal of Hellboy in Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) and biker chief Clarence Morrow on the popular series Sons of Anarchy (2008).

Standing Ovations Live's partners, John Trembler and Steve Lisciani, have decades of experience working with high-level celebrities & authors. They have produced or promoted hundreds of successful live engagements across North America and Europe showcasing fan-favorite icons including Ina Garten, William Shatner, John Cleese, John Cusack, Chevy Chase, and Mel Brooks.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $150.00 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating and a post-show photo opportunity with Ron Perlman. Tickets may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23rd at 10:00am and are $39.50 - $59.50 plus applicable fees.