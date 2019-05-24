Grand County Blues Society Presents the 17th Annual BLUES FROM THE TOP Music Festival

Lucinda Williams, The Allman Betts Band, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Samantha Fish Band, Danielle Nicole Band, Selwyn Birchwood, Tinsley Ellis, John Nemeth & The Blue Dreamers, Jimmy Vivino + The Kate Moss 3, and a major artist to be announced in early June, will play at the 17th Annual Blues from the Top Music Festival,presented by the Grand County Blues Society, taking place at Hideaway Park in downtown Winter Park (78821 US Hwy 40, Winter Park, CO 80482) on June 29 & 30, 2019. Gates open at 10am.

Festival Details: After last year's record attendance and top talent lineup, Blues From The Top Music Festival doesn't plan to slow down. This weekend festival has earned the reputation for showcasing some of the best national talent in the business.

Musical sounds include an exciting mix of Blues, Roots, American Rock, Jam, Soul and Traditional Blues Gospel. Plus, for those who want to treat themselves, upgrade to the latest V.I.P Experience. Located in the new "Back Plaza" of Hideaway Park, the V.I.P Experience Tent will offer preferred seating, daily buffet, 2 drink tickets, complimentary water and soft drinks, private bar and restrooms.

During the day, festival-goers will enjoy the beautiful landscape of the Continental Divide, while dancing to great music, and enjoying an array of artisan food, crafts and clothing vendors. Plus goers will experience the awe inspiring Future of The Blues stage with some of the nation's most talented young music artists. Festival hours approximately 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. both days.

Once the sun goes down, the music doesn't stop. There are Blues After Dark shows at The Headwaters Center on Friday, June 28th with Mike Zito Big Blues Band featuring the BB King Horns (Blue Star Connection Night) and Saturday, June 29th with Selwyn Birchwood and John Nemeth & The Blue Dreamers starting at 9:00pm each night.

Make it a Staycation... Come up Thursday, June 27 by 6pm for a special FREE concert in Hideaway Park. It will be a magical musical weekend after all. Come be a part of it!

It was our first Blues Fest and it was amazing. The younger generation playing on the Second Stage was wonderful. Can't wait to go again in 2019 Constance S. (2019)

One of the very best festivals in the country. Can't be beat for atmosphere, artists, and price! Robert b.(2016)

Ticket Prices & Details: Festival-goers may choose from General Admission or V.I.P tickets. For the best price, buy tickets early as you get closer to the festival date the ticket prices will increase. V.I.P. tickets are available at a set price of $110 one day/$200 two day (and will more-than-likely sell out). Tickets for both Festival and the Blues After Dark shows are available at BluesfromtheTop.org.

About Grand County Blues Society: The Grand County Blues Society (GCBS) non-profit (501c3) was created in 2002 to enhance the cultural existence of Grand County residents and to be a beacon for our friends and visitors that love escaping to the shadow of the Continental Divide. For well over a decade, the GCBS has produced seventeen Blues Festivals, over two-hundred and sixty individual blues concerts, and has continued it's support of our three primary programs.

Blues In The Schools is a program we fund that offers blues music education to all schools county-wide by offering blues concerts and student interaction with the artists.

Check Out The Music is a program in five of our local libraries where students and adults may check out musical instruments and education materials like a book.

Blue Star Connection is our most notable program and in it's seventeenth year, Blue Star Connection has supplied over sixty-five Children's Hospitals with valuable and plentiful collections of musical instruments for their music therapy departments. BSC has also gifted over eight-hundred of individual children personal instruments. We continue to support the music therapy industry with an all-out effort and constant fund-raising and to continue the mission. Music Therapy? needs an advocate, and we are proud to be considered a front-runner. We have done all of this with an all-volunteer board, and a very loyal and generous membership. Visit GrandBlues.org, and BlueStarConnection.orgfor more information.





