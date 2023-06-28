GPC Entertainment To Bring Flashback To Y2K To The Clocktower Cabaret In July

The singers and dancers of GPC take audience members back to a time of boy bands, Britney, grunge, and puka shell necklaces with song and dance numbers to their favorite pop tunes from the 90s and 00s. This cabaret show blends a variety of high-energy ensemble dance production numbers, singing, tap dancing, circus arts, and burlesque for one unforgettable evening.

Flashback to Y2K is directed and produced by Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester and Vinnie Ester. The cast will feature company members: Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, Camille Brauch, Katarina Lott, Melissa Grace Becker, Melissa Buriak, Melissa Cammarata, Queen Irene, and Shannon McGee,

Flashback to Y2K runs for one night only, at The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe Street, Denver, CO Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:30 & 7:30pm EST. All tickets are available at Click Here

MORE ABOUT GPC ENTERTAINMENT

GPC Entertainment is an NYC-based theater production company that creates multi-disciplinary music and dance variety cabaret shows - blending musical theater, pop culture, vintage cabaret, and vaudeville influences. The company's self-produced musical dance videos have garnered over 2 million views on YouTube alone. Founded in 2014, the company was created when an Upper West Side restaurant commissioned founder Bridget Bose to produce a cabaret show for the restaurant. The initial mission was simple, and remains the same to this day: Create performance art inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfill their guilty performing pleasures. After a nine-month run, the company moved the show downtown to the world-famous Duplex Cabaret Theater - where they sold out monthly shows for years. The notoriety that GPC gained from their performances at The Duplex has led to performances at Jazz at Lincoln Center; New York Fashion Week; Feinstein's/54 Below; Chelsea Table + Stage; The Cutting Room; DROM; The Triad; The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret; Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, Stage 773 in Chicago; and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver; Caribbean Villas in San Pedro, Belize; and Resorts World, Bimini, Bahamas. In 2018, the company formed, The Sirens, a female vocal group that seamlessly blends retro vibes, pop tunes, and musical theater stylings with tight harmonies and leading lady vocals. In 2020, the company quickly and successfully shifted to virtual programming due to pandemic shutdowns, and has since incorporated virtual programming, film productions, and site specific works into its repertoire. They continue to innovate their business and art and produce monthly variety shows in NYC and beyond. Produced and directed by a female-led team, GPC also focuses on providing performance and production opportunities for female-identifying artists and art that celebrates the femme experience. For more information, please visit www.gpc-entertainment.com.

MORE ABOUT THE CLOCKTOWER CABARET

The Clocktower Cabaret, home to a fabulous array of live entertainment. Nestled beneath the historic D&F Tower on the 16th Street Mall, entering the club is like falling down a rabbit hole into another world. Music, burlesque, comedy, drag, circus, dance... all performed in an intimate, vintage setting. A full bar and kitchen offers sumptuous cocktails and tasty treats delivered with warm, friendly service. It's the perfect spot for a group night out, a classy downtown date, or a celebration of any kind. Visit https://www.clocktowercabaret.com/ for more info.