Five Points Jazz Festival Announces Virtual Festival This May

Denver Arts & Venues has announced a partnership with Rocky Mountain Public Media (Rocky Mountain PBS, KUVO JAZZ and THE DROP) to present the Five Points Jazz Festival virtually on TV, radio and online in lieu of the annual day-long event in Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood.

The virtual event will be presented as a two-hour, state-wide television broadcast on Rocky Mountain PBS, Saturday, May 16, 6-8p.m., a two-hour radio show on KUVO JAZZ Saturday, May 16, 8-10p.m., aired on KUVO JAZZ 89.3 FM, streaming at kuvo.org, and on-demand video event on ArtsandVenues.com/5PJF. In addition, the two-hour video broadcast will be presented on the Denver Arts & Venues, Rocky Mountain PBS and KUVO social media channels. KUVO JAZZ will play segments from past festivals all day on May 16 to celebrate the festivities. RMPBS will rebroadcast the program on May 22nd at 8-10p.m.

"This is a city-wide event that has grown in popularity and attendance, and it's like a coming out party for music lovers of all ages. The best way to keep the party going is for all of us to get together, bringing the festival into your home, connecting you to our Five Points neighbors and to people throughout the city." said Carlos Lando, General Manager of KUVO JAZZ. "We are especially pleased that the entire state will be part of the Five Points Jazz Festival this year!"

The virtual event will showcase the past, present and future of the Five Points neighborhood, music performances from local jazz bands, comedy, poets, community members and other entertainment including: Dianne Reeves, Hazel Miller, Ben Markley Big Band, Ritmo Jazz Latino, The CCJA JazzArts Messengers (students of Colorado Conservatory of the Jazz Art), JoFoKe aNem, Ron Miles Quartet, Venus Cruz & The 5 Pointers, Josh Blue, Denver Comedy Lounge, Bobby LeFebre, Mayor Michael B. Hancock, Ginger White Brunetti, Candi Cdebaca, hosts Tamara Banks, Arturo Gomez, Carlos Lando, Nikki Swarn (a.k.a. Amerykah Jones), and more!

"For nearly 20 years, the Five Points Jazz Festival has celebrated the music, culture and roots of this historic neighborhood," said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "The Five Points Jazz Festival is truly in the spirit of Denver's Cultural vision - bringing accessible and inclusive art, culture and creativity to the people of Denver. Even though we won't be able to celebrate together in person this year, through this virtual medium, we are able to gather as a music-loving community and connect with people who may not have typically been able to attend."

In addition to the on-demand video, ArtsandVenues.com/5PJF will highlight musicians as well as provide an online Five Points Marketplace where consumers are invited to support local businesses.

KUVO JAZZ radio, proud member of Rocky Mountain Public Media, has been in the Five Points neighborhood since 1994 and has been a Five Points Jazz Festival partner since its inception.





