Davide De Pierro To Perform At Newman Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Davide De Pierro has announced a nationwide tour following a series of sold-out performances on the first leg of his debut live show.

As part of the tour, De Pierro will perform at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on October 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Known for his online storytelling and reflections on relationships and personal growth, De Pierro has built a following of more than 6 million across social media platforms. His live show is inspired by his novel The Letters I Never Sent and combines monologue, readings, and audience interaction.

The performance will include selections from the book along with a question-and-answer segment. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, including post-show meet-and-greet opportunities.

“The show is a night out together,” De Pierro said. “It's storytelling, conversation, some laughs, and hopefully a reminder that we're all navigating a lot of the same things.”

Tickets will go on sale March 20 at 10 a.m., with VIP packages available for select attendees.